Heather Graham sells Hollywood Hills haunt she bought after ‘Boogie Nights’

Heather Graham has finally let go of her Hollywood Hills hacienda after 22 years. The actress just sold the 1920s home for $2.45 million, or $400,000 shy of her 2019 asking price.

Graham still nearly tripled her money on the sale; records show she shelled out $880,000 for the home in 1998 a year after starring in the Oscar-nominated film “Boogie Nights.”

She’s not the only big name to inhabit the home, which was built by architect Robert Finkelhor, the man behind Bob Hope’s famed estate in Toluca Lake. It was also owned by author Zane Grey, who’s famous for writing the genre-defining Western novel “Riders of the Purple Sage.”

The 93-year-old haunt has stayed in touch with its roots over the decades, containing original details such as Spanish tile, iron-railed staircases and stenciled ceiling beams. At the heart of the home sits a two-story great room with a wood-burning fireplace and picture windows overlooking a canyon.

Other charming spaces include a rotunda entry, scenic sunroom, tile kitchen and wood-paneled library. Three bedrooms and five bathrooms finish off the three-story floor plan of 2,461 square feet.

The house sprawls down its hillside lot, descending to a brick patio with a grill and a swimming pool tucked at the edge of the property.

A Hollywood staple since the 1980s, Graham scored roles in “License to Drive” and “Drugstore Cowboy” before more notable appearances in “Boogie Nights,” “Twin Peaks,” “Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me” and the “Hangover” franchise. More recently, the 50-year-old Wisconsin native starred in “Californication” and “Flaked.”

Marc Silver of Compass held the listing. Scott King of Deasy Penner Podley represented the buyer.