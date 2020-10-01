Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda sells Beverly Hills villa for $9 million

The pool, patio and rear facade of the Mediterranean villa sold by Mike Shinoda in Mulholland Estates
Tucked away in Mulholland Estates, the Mediterranean villa spans 7,700 square feet and expands to a spacious deck and a series of balconies.
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Oct. 1, 2020
1:34 PM
In the end, Mike Shinoda is walking away with a profit in the Beverly Hills Post Office area. The Linkin Park co-founder just sold his Mediterranean villa for $9.08 million — about $1.6 million more than he paid when he bought it from Tom Arnold in 2006.

The hillside retreat has attracted multiple celebrities over the years; in addition to Arnold, it was once owned by Paula Abdul. It’s found in Mulholland Estates, a star-studded neighborhood with previous residents such as Tyler Perry, Pharrell Williams, Charlie Sheen and Slash.

Shinoda’s place in tucked in a cul-de-sac across from Fossil Ridge Park. Spanning three quarters of an acre, the estate centers on a 7,700-square-foot villa surrounded by sprawling gardens, outdoor dining spaces and a swimming pool.

The front.  (Realtor.com)
The courtyard entry.  (Realtor.com)
The foyer.  (Realtor.com)
The great room.  (Realtor.com)
The dining room.  (Realtor.com)
The living room.  (Realtor.com)
The kitchen.  (Realtor.com)
The primary bedroom.  (Realtor.com)
The koi pond.  (Realtor.com)
The patio.  (Realtor.com)
The lawn.  (Realtor.com)
The pool.  (Realtor.com)

A courtyard approaches the home, and four front-facing balconies overlook the landscaped space from above. Inside, a rounded foyer with a sweeping staircase leads to a formal living room, formal dining room and indoor-outdoor great room under coffered ceilings.

Seven bedrooms fill out the rest of the two-story floor plan, many of them opening to a deck that spans the backside of the home. Down below, walkways lead to a fountain-fed koi pond.

A native of California, Shinoda co-founded Linkin Park in Agoura Hills in 1996, and the band has blended alternative rock, metal and hip-hop across seven studio albums. They’ve sold more than 100 million records worldwide and won Grammys for their songs “Crawling” and “Numb/Encore.”

Robby Sutton and Rayni Williams of Hilton & Hyland held the listing. Feroz Taj of the Agency represented the buyer.

Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

