Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda sells Beverly Hills villa for $9 million
In the end, Mike Shinoda is walking away with a profit in the Beverly Hills Post Office area. The Linkin Park co-founder just sold his Mediterranean villa for $9.08 million — about $1.6 million more than he paid when he bought it from Tom Arnold in 2006.
The hillside retreat has attracted multiple celebrities over the years; in addition to Arnold, it was once owned by Paula Abdul. It’s found in Mulholland Estates, a star-studded neighborhood with previous residents such as Tyler Perry, Pharrell Williams, Charlie Sheen and Slash.
Shinoda’s place in tucked in a cul-de-sac across from Fossil Ridge Park. Spanning three quarters of an acre, the estate centers on a 7,700-square-foot villa surrounded by sprawling gardens, outdoor dining spaces and a swimming pool.
A courtyard approaches the home, and four front-facing balconies overlook the landscaped space from above. Inside, a rounded foyer with a sweeping staircase leads to a formal living room, formal dining room and indoor-outdoor great room under coffered ceilings.
Seven bedrooms fill out the rest of the two-story floor plan, many of them opening to a deck that spans the backside of the home. Down below, walkways lead to a fountain-fed koi pond.
A native of California, Shinoda co-founded Linkin Park in Agoura Hills in 1996, and the band has blended alternative rock, metal and hip-hop across seven studio albums. They’ve sold more than 100 million records worldwide and won Grammys for their songs “Crawling” and “Numb/Encore.”
Robby Sutton and Rayni Williams of Hilton & Hyland held the listing. Feroz Taj of the Agency represented the buyer.
Inside the homes of the rich and famous.
Glimpse their lives and latest real estate deals in our weekly Hot Property newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.