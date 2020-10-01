Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda sells Beverly Hills villa for $9 million

In the end, Mike Shinoda is walking away with a profit in the Beverly Hills Post Office area. The Linkin Park co-founder just sold his Mediterranean villa for $9.08 million — about $1.6 million more than he paid when he bought it from Tom Arnold in 2006.

The hillside retreat has attracted multiple celebrities over the years; in addition to Arnold, it was once owned by Paula Abdul. It’s found in Mulholland Estates, a star-studded neighborhood with previous residents such as Tyler Perry, Pharrell Williams, Charlie Sheen and Slash.

Shinoda’s place in tucked in a cul-de-sac across from Fossil Ridge Park. Spanning three quarters of an acre, the estate centers on a 7,700-square-foot villa surrounded by sprawling gardens, outdoor dining spaces and a swimming pool.

1 / 12 The front. (Realtor.com) 2 / 12 The courtyard entry. (Realtor.com) 3 / 12 The foyer. (Realtor.com) 4 / 12 The great room. (Realtor.com) 5 / 12 The dining room. (Realtor.com) 6 / 12 The living room. (Realtor.com) 7 / 12 The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 8 / 12 The primary bedroom. (Realtor.com) 9 / 12 The koi pond. (Realtor.com) 10 / 12 The patio. (Realtor.com) 11 / 12 The lawn. (Realtor.com) 12 / 12 The pool. (Realtor.com)

A courtyard approaches the home, and four front-facing balconies overlook the landscaped space from above. Inside, a rounded foyer with a sweeping staircase leads to a formal living room, formal dining room and indoor-outdoor great room under coffered ceilings.

Seven bedrooms fill out the rest of the two-story floor plan, many of them opening to a deck that spans the backside of the home. Down below, walkways lead to a fountain-fed koi pond.

A native of California, Shinoda co-founded Linkin Park in Agoura Hills in 1996, and the band has blended alternative rock, metal and hip-hop across seven studio albums. They’ve sold more than 100 million records worldwide and won Grammys for their songs “Crawling” and “Numb/Encore.”

Robby Sutton and Rayni Williams of Hilton & Hyland held the listing. Feroz Taj of the Agency represented the buyer.