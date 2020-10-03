Home of the Week: A Hancock Park haunt with Getty ties

Whereas many flashy L.A. homes attract athletes and celebrities, this charming 1920s Spanish Revival-style home was once picked up by a pair of Getty Center architectural historians, Carol and Thomas Reese. It’s undergone a museum-worthy remodel in the years since, pairing original details such as arched doorways and coved ceilings with modern amenities including soundproof windows and a Nest system.

The details

Location: 339 N. Highland Ave., Los Angeles, 90036

Asking price: $2.299 million

Advertisement

Year built: 1929

Living area: 3,300 square feet, four bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

Lot size: 8,100 square feet

Features: Courtyard entry; sweeping staircase; hardwood floors; updated kitchen; beamed rotunda ceiling; second-story deck; breakfast nook with built-ins; private backyard; romantic fountains; spa; detached studio

Advertisement

About the area: In the 90036 ZIP Code, based on 12 sales, the median price for single-family homes in August was $1.673 million, down 7.1% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Agents: Joseph Cilic, Sotheby’s International Realty, (310) 255-5498, and Bruno Abisror, Sotheby’s International Realty, (310) 255-5492

To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to jack.flemming@latimes.com.