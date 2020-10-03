Hot Property: Pierce Brosnan eyes $100 million for Bond-worthy beach house
“James Bond” star Pierce Brosnan is shooting for nine figures in Malibu, where his Thai-inspired retreat on Broad Beach just hit the market for $100 million.
The mammoth price tag makes it the eighth-priciest home on the market in L.A. County. If it sells for anywhere close to $100 million, it’ll mark a massive return on investment for the Irish American actor; records show he compiled the compound in 2000, buying one lot for $5.1 million and another for $2.25 million.
The oceanfront retreat spans more than an acre with two homes that combine for five bedrooms and 14 bathrooms. Past a pair of carved teak gates, the verdant grounds are filled with palm trees, tropical flowers, travertine courtyards and wraparound lanais.
Known as Orchid House, the main home boasts interiors lined with glass and teak that take in commanding ocean and mountain views. On the main level, there’s a great room and a kitchen with white crystal counters. Amenities on the lower level include a theater with tiered seating and a music room/recording studio. The spa adds two saunas, a steam room, Japanese soaking tub, cold plunge and shower.
Sandy lounges and glass-enclosed dining areas dot the backyard, which centers on a saltwater pool and descends to 117 feet of beach. The two-story guesthouse also serves as a pool house with a bar.
Brosnan and his wife, activist and journalist Keely Brosnan, have put the property up for rent multiple times during their stay, once listing it for $120,000 a month back in 2004.
Brosnan, 67, starred in four James Bond films from 1995 to 2002: “GoldenEye,” “Tomorrow Never Dies,” “The World Is Not Enough” and “Die Another Day.” His other credits include “Dante’s Peak,” “The November Man,” “The Matador” and “Nancy Astor,” the latter two of which earned him Golden Globe nominations.
Chris Cortazzo of Compass holds the listing.
A Manhattan move
Power couple Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are looking for a buyer in Lower Manhattan, where their condo of two years is on the market for $5.9 million.
That’s about $300,000 more than they paid in 2018, records show. The listing arrives roughly a year after Jonas, a singer, and Turner, an actress, shelled out $14.1 million for a brand-new 15,000-square-foot showplace in Encino.
Their East Coast home is quite a bit smaller, with three bedrooms and three bathrooms in 2,900 square feet. In addition, a private terrace offers outdoor living with 1,450 square feet of entertaining space and sweeping views of the city.
One of 11 condos in a boutique building in the Nolita neighborhood, the full-floor home is accessed by a keyed elevator. Past the foyer, an open-concept space boasts white oak floors, European oak doors and walls of windows.
Modern fixtures top the living room and dining area, and the adjacent kitchen adds a marble island and wine cooler. The primary suite offers direct access to the terrace, complete with patches of grass and landscaping.
Carl Gambino and Adam Modlin of Modlin Group hold the listing.
Jonas, 31, last year reunited with brothers Nick and Kevin to release “Happiness Begins,” the Jonas Brothers’ first studio album since 2009. The frontman was previously performing with DNCE, the funk-pop band he founded in 2015.
A native of England, Turner gained fame as Sansa Stark in HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” earning a Primetime Emmy nomination for the role in 2019. The 24-year-old has also starred in the films “Josie,” “Time Freak” and the X-Men installment “Dark Phoenix.”
A brand-new home court
NBA player Dewayne Dedmon — a native of Lancaster who played two seasons at USC — just picked up a place closer to home. Records show the Atlanta Hawks center recently bought a brand-new spot in Encino for $3.29 million, about $90,000 shy of the original asking price.
Built this year, the modern farmhouse draws the eye with a whitewashed brick façade, bright red front door and glass garage.
Inside, wood finishes mix with black and gold accents throughout the two-story floor plan. A black-and-gold fireplace anchors the double-height living room, and the dining room features custom wood siding and gold-tinted ceilings.
The design palette continues into the family room full of built-ins and the tile kitchen, which is anchored by a massive black island. Through pocket doors, the space opens to a grassy yard with a covered patio, fire pit and swimming pool and spa with a waterfall.
In total, the home holds five bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms and amenities such as a movie theater and office across 4,500 square feet.
Dedmon, 31, played for Lancaster High School and Antelope Valley College before signing in 2010 with USC, where he racked up 85 blocks in two seasons, good for ninth-most in the history of the program. In the NBA, the journeyman has spent time with the Warriors, 76ers, Magic, Spurs, Hawks and Kings.
Zeev Perez of Keller Williams Encino-Sherman Oaks held the listing. Mary Swanson of Compass represented the buyer.
Spec house gets a shave
A mega-mansion just got a mega-price cut in Bel-Air, where a massive spec house known as Unica just relisted for $78 million.
That’s a $22-million price chop for the Spanish villa, whose listing was $100 million earlier this year. Even after the trim, it’s still the ninth-priciest property up for grabs in L.A. County.
“Unica is unequivocally worth $100 million; we just had to make an adjustment for today’s market,” listing agent Ben Bacal said.
At 41,000 square feet, the trophy estate offers a world of its own with eight bedrooms and 21 bathrooms across three stories. Bold black accents offset whitewashed living spaces in the sprawling open floor plan complete with arched windows and walls of glass.
Built for entertaining, the interior includes a basketball court, 36-person theater, 1,200-bottle wine cellar, 20-car showroom and recording studio. The wellness center tacks on a 75-foot indoor pool, steam room, sauna, salon and gym.
A second 75-foot pool anchors the back patio complete with a massive weatherproof movie screen and a lawn with a lounge. Decks, balconies and dining patios take in the space from above. The gated 1-acre estate offers views of the city, canyons and mountains.
The property is listed by Josh and Matt Altman of Douglas Elliman, David Kramer of Hilton & Hyland, Ben Bacal of Revel Real Estate and Ty Cueva of Westside Property Group.
Big man buys in Sin City
Shaquille O’Neal has a new place to play in Las Vegas. Two years after opening his restaurant Big Chicken on the Strip, the NBA legend has paid $765,000 for a nearby home.
It’s a far cry from the place he’s currently selling, a 31,000-square-foot Florida mansion with an indoor basketball court and 95-foot pool, on the market for $19.5 million.
The Las Vegas home covers 5,400 square feet, with five bedrooms and four bathrooms on two stories. A few miles south of the Strip in a guard-gated community, the home is an ideal fit for the big man, with a massive double-height great room with inlaid floors and a fireplace. A second-story loft overlooks the space from above.
Out back, a deck and covered patio line the rear of the home, which extends to an entertainer’s backyard with a tiki-style cabana, a bridge that accesses a spa and a fountain-fed pool with swim-up bar.
Shaq, 48, played for six teams during his storied career, winning three NBA championships with the Los Angeles Lakers and one with the Miami Heat. In 2011, he joined TNT’s “Inside the NBA” program as an analyst; five years later, he was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame.
Sherwin Escanuela of Huntington & Ellis held the listing. Stacy Conner of Windermere Prestige Properties represented O’Neal.
Inside the homes of the rich and famous.
Glimpse their lives and latest real estate deals in our weekly Hot Property newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.