Hot Property: Pierce Brosnan eyes $100 million for Bond-worthy beach house

“James Bond” star Pierce Brosnan is shooting for nine figures in Malibu, where his Thai-inspired retreat on Broad Beach just hit the market for $100 million.

The mammoth price tag makes it the eighth-priciest home on the market in L.A. County. If it sells for anywhere close to $100 million, it’ll mark a massive return on investment for the Irish American actor; records show he compiled the compound in 2000, buying one lot for $5.1 million and another for $2.25 million.

The oceanfront retreat spans more than an acre with two homes that combine for five bedrooms and 14 bathrooms. Past a pair of carved teak gates, the verdant grounds are filled with palm trees, tropical flowers, travertine courtyards and wraparound lanais.

1 / 14 The patio at Pierce Brosnan’s Malibu estate, listed for $100 million. (Mike Helfrich) 2 / 14 The main home. (Mike Helfrich) 3 / 14 The courtyard. (Mike Helfrich) 4 / 14 The great room. (Mike Helfrich) 5 / 14 The kitchen. (Mike Helfrich) 6 / 14 The deck. (Mike Helfrich) 7 / 14 The back patio. (Mike Helfrich) 8 / 14 The fire pit. (Mike Helfrich) 9 / 14 The glass-enclosed dining area. (Mike Helfrich) 10 / 14 The beach. (Mike Helfrich) 11 / 14 The two-story home. (Mike Helfrich) 12 / 14 The waterfront estate. (Mike Helfrich) 13 / 14 The two-story home at night. (Mike Helfrich) 14 / 14 Aerial view of the home. (Mike Helfrich)

Known as Orchid House, the main home boasts interiors lined with glass and teak that take in commanding ocean and mountain views. On the main level, there’s a great room and a kitchen with white crystal counters. Amenities on the lower level include a theater with tiered seating and a music room/recording studio. The spa adds two saunas, a steam room, Japanese soaking tub, cold plunge and shower.

Sandy lounges and glass-enclosed dining areas dot the backyard, which centers on a saltwater pool and descends to 117 feet of beach. The two-story guesthouse also serves as a pool house with a bar.

Brosnan and his wife, activist and journalist Keely Brosnan, have put the property up for rent multiple times during their stay, once listing it for $120,000 a month back in 2004.

Brosnan, 67, starred in four James Bond films from 1995 to 2002: “GoldenEye,” “Tomorrow Never Dies,” “The World Is Not Enough” and “Die Another Day.” His other credits include “Dante’s Peak,” “The November Man,” “The Matador” and “Nancy Astor,” the latter two of which earned him Golden Globe nominations.

Chris Cortazzo of Compass holds the listing.

A Manhattan move

Power couple Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are looking for a buyer in Lower Manhattan, where their condo of two years is on the market for $5.9 million.

That’s about $300,000 more than they paid in 2018, records show. The listing arrives roughly a year after Jonas, a singer, and Turner, an actress, shelled out $14.1 million for a brand-new 15,000-square-foot showplace in Encino.

Their East Coast home is quite a bit smaller, with three bedrooms and three bathrooms in 2,900 square feet. In addition, a private terrace offers outdoor living with 1,450 square feet of entertaining space and sweeping views of the city.

1 / 6 The terrace. (Modlin Group) 2 / 6 The living room. (Modlin Group) 3 / 6 The kitchen. (Modlin Group) 4 / 6 The open floor plan. (Modlin Group) 5 / 6 The bedroom. (Modlin Group) 6 / 6 The dining area. (Modlin Group)

One of 11 condos in a boutique building in the Nolita neighborhood, the full-floor home is accessed by a keyed elevator. Past the foyer, an open-concept space boasts white oak floors, European oak doors and walls of windows.

Modern fixtures top the living room and dining area, and the adjacent kitchen adds a marble island and wine cooler. The primary suite offers direct access to the terrace, complete with patches of grass and landscaping.

Carl Gambino and Adam Modlin of Modlin Group hold the listing.

Jonas, 31, last year reunited with brothers Nick and Kevin to release “Happiness Begins,” the Jonas Brothers’ first studio album since 2009. The frontman was previously performing with DNCE, the funk-pop band he founded in 2015.

A native of England, Turner gained fame as Sansa Stark in HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” earning a Primetime Emmy nomination for the role in 2019. The 24-year-old has also starred in the films “Josie,” “Time Freak” and the X-Men installment “Dark Phoenix.”

A brand-new home court

NBA player Dewayne Dedmon — a native of Lancaster who played two seasons at USC — just picked up a place closer to home. Records show the Atlanta Hawks center recently bought a brand-new spot in Encino for $3.29 million, about $90,000 shy of the original asking price.

Built this year, the modern farmhouse draws the eye with a whitewashed brick façade, bright red front door and glass garage.

Inside, wood finishes mix with black and gold accents throughout the two-story floor plan. A black-and-gold fireplace anchors the double-height living room, and the dining room features custom wood siding and gold-tinted ceilings.

1 / 12 The living room. (Realtor.com) 2 / 12 The dining room. (Realtor.com) 3 / 12 The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 4 / 12 The family room. (Realtor.com) 5 / 12 The indoor-outdoor floor plan. (Realtor.com) 6 / 12 The covered patio. (Realtor.com) 7 / 12 The pool. (Realtor.com) 8 / 12 The primary bedroom. (Realtor.com) 9 / 12 The primary bathroom. (Realtor.com) 10 / 12 The movie theater. (Realtor.com) 11 / 12 The office. (Realtor.com) 12 / 12 The two-story home. (Realtor.com)

The design palette continues into the family room full of built-ins and the tile kitchen, which is anchored by a massive black island. Through pocket doors, the space opens to a grassy yard with a covered patio, fire pit and swimming pool and spa with a waterfall.

In total, the home holds five bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms and amenities such as a movie theater and office across 4,500 square feet.

Dedmon, 31, played for Lancaster High School and Antelope Valley College before signing in 2010 with USC, where he racked up 85 blocks in two seasons, good for ninth-most in the history of the program. In the NBA, the journeyman has spent time with the Warriors, 76ers, Magic, Spurs, Hawks and Kings.

Zeev Perez of Keller Williams Encino-Sherman Oaks held the listing. Mary Swanson of Compass represented the buyer.

Spec house gets a shave

A mega-mansion just got a mega-price cut in Bel-Air, where a massive spec house known as Unica just relisted for $78 million.

That’s a $22-million price chop for the Spanish villa, whose listing was $100 million earlier this year. Even after the trim, it’s still the ninth-priciest property up for grabs in L.A. County.

“Unica is unequivocally worth $100 million; we just had to make an adjustment for today’s market,” listing agent Ben Bacal said.

1 / 32 The three-story Unica estate offers eight bedrooms, 21 bathrooms and enough space for entertaining, recreation and relaxation. (Compass / Hilton & Hyland / Westside Property Group) 2 / 32 There are arched windows and doorways. (Compass / Hilton & Hyland / Westside Property Group) 3 / 32 A dining area. (Compass / Hilton & Hyland / Westside Property Group) 4 / 32 Custom details abound. (Compass / Hilton & Hyland / Westside Property Group) 5 / 32 An upper walkway crossed over the living room. (Compass / Hilton & Hyland / Westside Property Group) 6 / 32 The upper walkway. (Compass / Hilton & Hyland / Westside Property Group) 7 / 32 The home features eight wet bars. (Compass / Hilton & Hyland / Westside Property Group) 8 / 32 The home has multiple kitchens. (Compass / Hilton & Hyland / Westside Property Group) 9 / 32 The formal dining room. (Compass / Hilton & Hyland / Westside Property Group) 10 / 32 Stonework creates a vibrant backdrop in the dining room. (Compass / Hilton & Hyland / Westside Property Group) 11 / 32 The wine cellar can hold up to 1,200 bottles. (Compass / Hilton & Hyland / Westside Property Group) 12 / 32 An office. (Compass / Hilton & Hyland / Westside Property Group) 13 / 32 The home has eight bedrooms and 21 bathrooms. (Compass / Hilton & Hyland / Westside Property Group) 14 / 32 Pocketing doors open to expansive patios. (Compass / Hilton & Hyland / Westside Property Group) 15 / 32 An outdoor patio. (Compass / Hilton & Hyland / Westside Property Group) 16 / 32 Another bar. (Compass / Hilton & Hyland / Westside Property Group) 17 / 32 The master suite has a sitting room and an elaborate fireplace feature. (Compass / Hilton & Hyland / Westside Property Group) 18 / 32 The master balcony. (Compass / Hilton & Hyland / Westside Property Group) 19 / 32 Multiple bathrooms and dressing rooms make up the master suite. (Compass / Hilton & Hyland / Westside Property Group) 20 / 32 A floating tub sits in the center of one bathroom. (Compass / Hilton & Hyland / Westside Property Group) 21 / 32 A dressing room. (Compass / Hilton & Hyland / Westside Property Group) 22 / 32 A bedroom. (Compass / Hilton & Hyland / Westside Property Group) 23 / 32 A bathroom. (Compass / Hilton & Hyland / Westside Property Group) 24 / 32 A bathroom. (Compass / Hilton & Hyland / Westside Property Group) 25 / 32 A dressing room. (Compass / Hilton & Hyland / Westside Property Group) 26 / 32 The auto gallery. (Compass / Hilton & Hyland / Westside Property Group) 27 / 32 There’s an indoor basketball court. (Compass / Hilton & Hyland / Westside Property Group) 28 / 32 The home also has an indoor lap swimming pool. (Compass / Hilton & Hyland / Westside Property Group) 29 / 32 The outdoor media display is weatherproof. (Compass / Hilton & Hyland / Westside Property Group) 30 / 32 There are spa amenities including a dry sauna. (Compass / Hilton & Hyland / Westside Property Group) 31 / 32 The outdoor swimming pool and spa. (Compass / Hilton & Hyland / Westside Property Group) 32 / 32 The exterior. (Compass / Hilton & Hyland / Westside Property Group)

At 41,000 square feet, the trophy estate offers a world of its own with eight bedrooms and 21 bathrooms across three stories. Bold black accents offset whitewashed living spaces in the sprawling open floor plan complete with arched windows and walls of glass.

Built for entertaining, the interior includes a basketball court, 36-person theater, 1,200-bottle wine cellar, 20-car showroom and recording studio. The wellness center tacks on a 75-foot indoor pool, steam room, sauna, salon and gym.

A second 75-foot pool anchors the back patio complete with a massive weatherproof movie screen and a lawn with a lounge. Decks, balconies and dining patios take in the space from above. The gated 1-acre estate offers views of the city, canyons and mountains.

The property is listed by Josh and Matt Altman of Douglas Elliman, David Kramer of Hilton & Hyland, Ben Bacal of Revel Real Estate and Ty Cueva of Westside Property Group.

Big man buys in Sin City

Shaquille O’Neal has a new place to play in Las Vegas. Two years after opening his restaurant Big Chicken on the Strip, the NBA legend has paid $765,000 for a nearby home.

It’s a far cry from the place he’s currently selling, a 31,000-square-foot Florida mansion with an indoor basketball court and 95-foot pool, on the market for $19.5 million.

The Las Vegas home covers 5,400 square feet, with five bedrooms and four bathrooms on two stories. A few miles south of the Strip in a guard-gated community, the home is an ideal fit for the big man, with a massive double-height great room with inlaid floors and a fireplace. A second-story loft overlooks the space from above.

1 / 11 The entry. (Realtor.com) 2 / 11 The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 3 / 11 The family room. (Realtor.com) 4 / 11 The second story. (Realtor.com) 5 / 11 The primary bedroom. (Realtor.com) 6 / 11 The primary bathroom. (Realtor.com) 7 / 11 The deck. (Realtor.com) 8 / 11 The patio. (Realtor.com) 9 / 11 The cabana. (Realtor.com) 10 / 11 The spa. (Realtor.com) 11 / 11 The pool. (Realtor.com)

Out back, a deck and covered patio line the rear of the home, which extends to an entertainer’s backyard with a tiki-style cabana, a bridge that accesses a spa and a fountain-fed pool with swim-up bar.

Shaq, 48, played for six teams during his storied career, winning three NBA championships with the Los Angeles Lakers and one with the Miami Heat. In 2011, he joined TNT’s “Inside the NBA” program as an analyst; five years later, he was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame.

Sherwin Escanuela of Huntington & Ellis held the listing. Stacy Conner of Windermere Prestige Properties represented O’Neal.