NBA star Devin Booker sells sleek Arizona home for $3.45 million
Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker just closed a deal in the desert, selling his Arizona home for $3.45 million, records show.
That’s about $750,000 shy of his February asking price but still $200,000 more than he paid in 2017. A year after picking up the property, he inked a five-year deal with the Suns worth $158 million.
The estate spans an acre in Paradise Valley, a suburb of Phoenix located about 15 miles northeast of the team’s stadium. Built in 2016, it boasts a sleek, modern style (and a surprising amount of green space given its desert setting).
Wood accents and glass walls touch up whitewashed, minimalist living spaces, including an indoor-outdoor great room and dining room with wine storage. Elsewhere are four bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, a theater room and office across 5,600 square feet.
There’s plenty of space to entertain outside, as a massive covered patio with a fireplace expands to a fountain-fed swimming pool and spa. Grassy lawns, drought-tolerant gardens and a courtyard fill out the rest of the grounds.
After leading Kentucky to a nearly perfect season in 2014-15, Booker was drafted by the Suns in 2015. Last year, he became the youngest player in NBA history to record consecutive 50-point games; this year, he was named an all-star for the first time in addition to leading his team to an 8-0 record inside the NBA bubble in Orlando, Fla.
Booker’s brother, Davon Wade, held the listing with Kirk Linehan of eXp Realty. Scott Grigg of Realty Executives represented the buyer.
Inside the homes of the rich and famous.
Glimpse their lives and latest real estate deals in our weekly Hot Property newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.