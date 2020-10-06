Katy Perry aims for $8 million in Beverly Hills

Katy Perry is eyeing a quick profit in the 90210. The pop star just listed her secluded retreat for $7.95 million, or half a million more than she paid for it in 2018.

If she finds a buyer, it’ll be her second home sale in as many years. A month after getting engaged to Orlando Bloom in February 2019, she sold her Hollywood Hills compound with a Mediterranean-style home, guesthouse and amphitheater to restaurateur Michael Chow for about $12.7 million.

This place is a bit smaller and sits just down the street from her other home, which she picked up for $18 million in 2017, records show. Found in the Beverly Hills Post Office area, the property covers nearly an acre in the guard-gated enclave of Hidden Valley and centers on a traditional-style home of a little more than 4,400 square feet.

1 / 10 The exterior. (Realtor.com) 2 / 10 The entry. (Realtor.com) 3 / 10 The foyer. (Realtor.com) 4 / 10 The living room. (Realtor.com) 5 / 10 The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 6 / 10 The dining area. (Realtor.com) 7 / 10 The primary bedroom. (Realtor.com) 8 / 10 The music room. (Realtor.com) 9 / 10 The pool. (Realtor.com) 10 / 10 The gated estate. (Realtor.com)

Advertisement

A spacious motor court kicks things off. The main entrance is actually found on the far end of the property, and to get there, visitors must walk the length of the home past a landscaped yard with an oval-shaped swimming pool.

White walls and hardwood floors make up the living spaces, which are sandwiched between two wings that bookend the home. One wing holds a bedroom suite with an office/gym, and the other houses the primary suite with a lounge, veranda and dual closets.

A native of Santa Barbara, Perry has released six studio albums over the last two decades with hits including “Roar,” “Firework,” “Teenage Dream” and “I Kissed a Girl.” The 35-year-old released her latest record, “Smile,” in August and gave birth to her daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, the same month.

Brett Lawyer of Hilton & Hyland holds the listing.