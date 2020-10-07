Actress Geena Davis bags $5.6 million for Pacific Palisades retreat

Actress Geena Davis — a Hollywood mainstay since the ‘80s who won an Oscar for “The Accidental Tourist” — just sold her Pacific Palisades home for $5.63 million.

The sale caps a 13-year stay for Davis, who paid $4.2 million for the property in 2007, records show.

Tucked in a cul-de-sac in the scenic hills above Sunset Boulevard, the nearly half-acre estate centers on a Mediterranean-style home surrounded by lush landscaping and tiered gardens. Splashes of seafoam green touch up the stucco exterior, covering three garage doors draped in ivy and French doors across the exterior.

Inside, living spaces are marked by arched doorways, Italian tile and dark hardwood floors. An artistic fireplace, designed so the opening resembles the mouth of a statue head, anchors the living room.

In 5,146 square feet there are five bedrooms, six bathrooms, an office, library, safe room and bar, as well as a charming chef’s kitchen that Davis remodeled during her stay. A covered terrace hangs off the primary suite. Down below, a lounge and dining area descend to the verdant backyard.

In addition to her Oscar win for “The Accidental Tourist,” Davis received another Academy Award nomination for her role in “Thelma & Louise.” Her other credits include “A League of Their Own,” “Beetlejuice,” “Stuart Little” and “Commander in Chief,” for which she won a Golden Globe. Last year, she received the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award from the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences for her work in promoting gender parity on screen.

David Offer of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties held the listing. Barry Gray of DeasyPennerPodley represented the buyer.