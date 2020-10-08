In Virginia, a piece of George Washington’s original Mount Vernon estate seeks $60 million
A piece of American history just surfaced for sale in Virginia, where a slice of George Washington’s original Mount Vernon estate is up for grabs at $60 million.
It’s an ambitious ask for the one-of-a-kind property. According to the listing agent, $60 million is the most expensive listing price ever in the city of Alexandria.
Spanning 16.5 acres on the Potomac River, the historic property sits a few miles away from the current Mount Vernon, a landmark destination where visitors can tour Washington’s original mansion. The $60-million listing is a bit more recent, centering on a Federal-style home built in 2018.
Approached by a stone-lined driveway, the dramatic mansion boasts a 19th-century aesthetic on the outside. Inside, the 16,000-square-foot floor plan blends formal living spaces with modern amenities. One highlight comes in the wood-paneled reception room, which expands to a circular lounge overlooking the manicured gardens.
There’s also a movie theater, indoor swimming pool, spa, steam room and sauna — as well as a game room with a bar and pool table surrounded by walls of hand-crafted stone. Seven bedrooms and 13 bathrooms complete the floor plan.
English Colonial-style hedges and rose gardens based on old blueprints of the property fill out the scenic grounds, leading to 400 feet of river frontage with a private dock. Other structures include a 2,600-square-foot guesthouse, carriage house and studio apartment.
Heather Corey of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.
