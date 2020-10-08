Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Hot Property

Raw land for $50,000 in L.A. County

3601 Camino De La Cumbre, Sherman Oaks
(Realtor.com)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Oct. 8, 2020
5:30 AM
For developers, investors or anyone looking for a project, here’s a look at undeveloped land parcels for around $50,000 in Sherman Oaks, Mount Washington and Glendale.

SHERMAN OAKS: The largest of the bunch, this sloping lot near Fossil Ridge Park is down $36,000 from its original asking price.

Address: 3601 Camino De La Cumbre, Sherman Oaks, 91423

Listed for: $69,000

Lot size: 7,654 square feet

About the area: In the 91423 ZIP Code, based on 34 sales, the median price for single-family homes in August was $1.469 million, up 15.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

257 Furness Ave., Los Angeles
(Realtor.com)

MOUNT WASHINGTON: Tucked among the hills of Mount Washington, the cul-de-sac lot takes in views of the San Gabriel Mountains and the walkable neighborhood below.

Address: 257 Furness Ave., Los Angeles, 90042

Listed for: $50,000

Lot Size: 5,755 square feet

About the area: In the 90042 ZIP Code, based on 44 sales, the median price for single-family homes in August was $930,000, up 13.6% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

1360 E. Palmer Ave., Glendale
(Realtor.com)

GLENDALE: This price-reduced property in the Adams Square neighborhood is small but still zoned for residential development.

Address: 1360 E. Palmer Ave., Glendale, 91205

Listed for: $55,000

Lot size: 3,137 square feet

About the area: In the 91205 ZIP Code, based on three sales, the median price for single-family homes in August was $780,000, down 4.6% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

3871 N. Hopevale Drive, Sherman Oaks
(Realtor.com)

SHERMAN OAKS: Dotted with trees, this hillside parcel is surrounded by new construction and luxury homes.

Address: 3871 N. Hopevale Drive, Sherman Oaks, 91403

Listed for: $59,900

Lot size: 5,667 square feet

About the area: In the 91403 ZIP Code, based on 26 sales, the median price for single-family homes in August was $1.621 million, up 32.3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

428 Quail Drive, Los Angeles
(Realtor.com)

MOUNT WASHINGTON: This centrally located property with neighborhood views is flanked by empty lots.

Address: 428 Quail Drive, Los Angeles, 90065

Listed for: $40,000

Lot size: 3,944 square feet

About the area: In the 90065 ZIP Code, based on 35 sales, the median price for single-family homes in August was $920,000, up 11.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

1691 Gladys Drive, Glendale
(Realtor.com)

GLENDALE: This steep-sloping parcel in College Hills enjoys panoramic views and neighboring properties worth millions.

Address: 1691 Gladys Drive, Glendale, 91206

Listed for: $62,250

Lot size: 4,910 square feet

About the area: In the 91206 ZIP Code, based on 13 sales, the median price for single-family homes in August was $1.06 million, up 24.3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Hot Property
Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

