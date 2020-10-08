Raw land for $50,000 in L.A. County
For developers, investors or anyone looking for a project, here’s a look at undeveloped land parcels for around $50,000 in Sherman Oaks, Mount Washington and Glendale.
SHERMAN OAKS: The largest of the bunch, this sloping lot near Fossil Ridge Park is down $36,000 from its original asking price.
Address: 3601 Camino De La Cumbre, Sherman Oaks, 91423
Listed for: $69,000
Lot size: 7,654 square feet
About the area: In the 91423 ZIP Code, based on 34 sales, the median price for single-family homes in August was $1.469 million, up 15.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
MOUNT WASHINGTON: Tucked among the hills of Mount Washington, the cul-de-sac lot takes in views of the San Gabriel Mountains and the walkable neighborhood below.
Address: 257 Furness Ave., Los Angeles, 90042
Listed for: $50,000
Lot Size: 5,755 square feet
About the area: In the 90042 ZIP Code, based on 44 sales, the median price for single-family homes in August was $930,000, up 13.6% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
GLENDALE: This price-reduced property in the Adams Square neighborhood is small but still zoned for residential development.
Address: 1360 E. Palmer Ave., Glendale, 91205
Listed for: $55,000
Lot size: 3,137 square feet
About the area: In the 91205 ZIP Code, based on three sales, the median price for single-family homes in August was $780,000, down 4.6% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
SHERMAN OAKS: Dotted with trees, this hillside parcel is surrounded by new construction and luxury homes.
Address: 3871 N. Hopevale Drive, Sherman Oaks, 91403
Listed for: $59,900
Lot size: 5,667 square feet
About the area: In the 91403 ZIP Code, based on 26 sales, the median price for single-family homes in August was $1.621 million, up 32.3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
MOUNT WASHINGTON: This centrally located property with neighborhood views is flanked by empty lots.
Address: 428 Quail Drive, Los Angeles, 90065
Listed for: $40,000
Lot size: 3,944 square feet
About the area: In the 90065 ZIP Code, based on 35 sales, the median price for single-family homes in August was $920,000, up 11.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
GLENDALE: This steep-sloping parcel in College Hills enjoys panoramic views and neighboring properties worth millions.
Address: 1691 Gladys Drive, Glendale, 91206
Listed for: $62,250
Lot size: 4,910 square feet
About the area: In the 91206 ZIP Code, based on 13 sales, the median price for single-family homes in August was $1.06 million, up 24.3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
