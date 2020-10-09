KISS guitarist Tommy Thayer sells Lake Sherwood villa for $2.7 million

KISS guitarist Tommy Thayer just rocked out of Lake Sherwood, selling his custom-built villa overlooking the water for $2.7 million.

It’s a nice profit for the rocker, who paid about $1.8 million for the property in 2008.

The Ventura County getaway spans a third of an acre on the north side of the lake, opening with a courtyard entry and rotunda-style foyer. Mediterranean in style, the home is filled with barrel ceilings, stone accents and hardwood floors.

1 / 8 The house sits on about a third of an acre overlooking the reservoir. (Jeff Elson) 2 / 8 The courtyard entry. (Jeff Elson) 3 / 8 The formal living room. (Jeff Elson) 4 / 8 The family room. (Jeff Elson) 5 / 8 The home features six balconies. (Jeff Elson) 6 / 8 The living and dining area. (Jeff Elson) 7 / 8 The kitchen has been updated. (Jeff Elson) 8 / 8 The backyard. (Jeff Elson)

Advertisement

Walls of windows line the main level, bringing water views into the living room, dining area and center-island chef’s kitchen with a farmhouse sink. Upstairs, there’s a primary suite with a sitting room and a lofted office with built-in cabinetry.

Six separate patios — including one with a wood-burning fireplace — take advantage of the scenic setting. Down below, a landscaped stairway descends to a flat, grassy lawn.

Thayer, 59, gained fame in the ’80s in Hollywood’s rock scene as front man of the glam metal band Black ’n Blue. He joined KISS as the lead guitarist in 2002, replacing Ace Frehley, and co-wrote 10 songs for the band’s 2012 album “Monster.”

Jordan Cohen of RE/MAX One held the listing. Jennifer Carson of Engel & Voelkers Westlake Village represented the buyer.