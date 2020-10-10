Home of the Week: Chic Hamptons style in Lake Sherwood
This custom Cape Cod brings East Coast charm to guard-gated Lake Sherwood. Spanning 1.2 acres, the property takes advantage of every square foot with a detached guesthouse, swimming pool, spa and sports court all set among mature trees and manicured lawns with lake, mountain and golf course views as the backdrop. At the center of it all sits a Hamptons-style home full of designer finishes.
The details
Location: 224 W. Stafford Road, Thousand Oaks, 91361
Asking price: $10.75 million
Year built: 1999
Living area: 10,700 square feet, five bedrooms, eight bathrooms
Lot size: 1.2 acres
Features: Landscaped front yard; five-car garage; walnut wood floors; onyx fireplaces; African wood countertops; two-story great room; formal library; wine cellar; gym; billiards room with bar; dramatic owner’s suite; vegetable garden
About the area: In the 91361 ZIP Code, based on 16 sales, the median price for single-family homes in August was $2.53 million, up 123.7% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
Agents: Jordan Cohen, RE/Max One, (818) 435-5220
To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to jack.flemming@latimes.com.
Inside the homes of the rich and famous.
Glimpse their lives and latest real estate deals in our weekly Hot Property newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.