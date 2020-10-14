Mark Duplass and Katie Aselton seek $6.75 million for Silver Lake digs

In the hills above Silver Lake Reservoir, married actors Mark Duplass and Katie Aselton are asking $6.75 million for their contemporary home.

That’s about $2.3 million more than they paid five years ago, records show. At the time, it was the second-priciest sale ever recorded in the trendy neighborhood.

A striking concoction of concrete, redwood and glass, the 7,200-square-foot home was designed by Barbara Bestor, the architect behind the Beats Electronics headquarters in Culver City and the Nasty Gal headquarters in downtown Los Angeles.

Her eye-catching style is on display throughout the two-story floor plan, which features custom wallpaper, colorful tile, gallery walls for art and sunny living spaces wrapped in warm wood. Highlights include an indoor-outdoor living room, a modern chef’s kitchen, a billiards room and a library with a ladder.

Five bedrooms, six bathrooms and an office complete the interior. Outside, the walled and gated grounds span a third of an acre with a swimming pool, spa, sauna and dining patio. Multiple decks and balconies overlook the entertainer’s space from above.

As an actor, Duplass has starred in the shows “The League,” “The Mindy Project” and “The Morning Show.” He and his brother Jay have directed the films “The Puffy Chair,” “Baghead” and “Jeff, Who Lives at Home,” which starred Jason Segel and Ed Helms.

Last year, he sold a Crestline, Calif., cabin that served as the setting for his 2014 indie-horror film “Creep.”

Aselton, who starred in “The League” with Duplass, has been acting since the early 2000s with roles in the shows “Casual” and the FX series “Legion.”

Karen Lower of Compass holds the listing.