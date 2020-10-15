Jerry Buss’s former Bel-Air haunt sells to TV personality Sutton Stracke

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Sutton Stracke just bought in Bel-Air, shelling out $5.35 million for the former home of late Lakers owner Jerry Buss, The Times has confirmed.

Records show that’s about seven times more than the $775,000 Buss sold the home for back in 1984. In March, it surfaced for sale for the first time in 35 years.

Built in 1938, the Georgian-style haunt sits on a double lot. Grassy lawns and tiered gardens touch up the grounds, surrounding a swimming pool and tennis court.

Black shutters offset the white façade, and inside, hardwood floors line 4,400 square feet of formal living spaces. Curves pop up throughout the floor plan, including in the foyer with a sweeping staircase and in the two-story great room with a rounded piano nook.

Elsewhere are four bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, a formal dining room, tile kitchen and family room with a bar and brick fireplace.

A balcony lines the front of the home, and out back, a flagstone patio wraps around the swimming pool. The property covers just over an acre.

Buss, who died in 2013 at age 80, was a businessman and real estate mogul who took the Lakers to new heights under his tenure, bringing in legendary players such as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant. For his contributions to the game, Buss was elected into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2010.

Anthony Marguleas of Amalfi Estates held the listing. Michael Mahoney of Keller Williams Beverly Hills represented the buyer.