Spurs coach Gregg Popovich sells San Antonio mansion for $3 million

Gregg Popovich just bagged $3 million for his mansion in San Antonio, the city where he led the San Antonio Spurs to five NBA championships over the last 24 years.

Records show the coach bought the home back in 2005 a few months after leading the team to its third title. The sale was a multi-year effort for Popovich, who first asked $4.5 million in 2018 before eventually trimming the tag to $3.1 million over the summer.

The 2.6-acre spread is tucked in a gated neighborhood within a gated neighborhood, so there’s plenty of privacy. In addition to the 9,600-square-foot home, there’s a swimming pool shaded by trees and a 600-square-foot wine cellar made of reclaimed Jerusalem stone secluded at the edge of the property.

Stone covers the exterior and continues inside, lining dramatic columns and a wall in the two-story great room. Other voluminous spaces include a foyer with a sweeping staircase and a kitchen with a curved wall of windows.

Elsewhere are four bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, a gym and a billiards room. A wood-paneled elevator navigates the two-story interior, leading to a spacious owner’s suite that expands to a wraparound deck overlooking the property.

Popovich, 71, is the winningest coach in NBA history, and his 24-year tenure with the Spurs is the longest active stretch of any U.S. major sports league. During that time, he’s led the team to 1,447 wins and was thrice named NBA Coach of the Year.

Binkan Cinaroglu of Kuper Sotheby’s Internatioal Realty held the listing. Ilissa Serena of Hance Realty represented the buyer.