Hot Property

‘The Wonder Years’ creators hang $29.5-million price tag on Malibu compound

The two-acre spread includes a four-bedroom home topped by a glass-walled loft and 3,000-square-foot rooftop garden.
(Simon Berlyn)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Oct. 16, 2020
2:14 PM
Neal Marlens and Carol Black, the husband-and-wife writing duo behind hit sitcoms such as “Growing Pains” and “The Wonder Years,” are aiming for a 2020-high in Malibu, listing their massive oceanfront compound for $29.5 million.

It’ll be the beach city’s most expensive on-market sale of the year if they get their price, beating out a Point Dume architectural estate that sold for $21.76 million over the summer.

Oftentimes, living on the beach requires cramming into a cozy house on a tiny lot. Not here. The oceanfront estate offers a world of its own, covering nearly two acres in the exclusive Encinal Bluffs community.

The tennis court.  (Simon Berlyn)
The entry.  (Simon Berlyn)
The walkway.  (Simon Berlyn)
The living room.  (Simon Berlyn)
The dining area.  (Simon Berlyn)
The kitchen.  (Simon Berlyn)
The deck.  (Simon Berlyn)
The staircase.  (Simon Berlyn)
The bedroom.  (Simon Berlyn)
The office.  (Simon Berlyn)
The wooden deck.  (Simon Berlyn)
The pool.  (Simon Berlyn)
The guesthouse.  (Simon Berlyn)
The guesthouse living room.  (Simon Berlyn)
The patio.  (Simon Berlyn)
The dining patio.  (Simon Berlyn)
Aerial view of the estate.  (Simon Berlyn)

During their 16-year-stay, Marlens and Black expanded just about everything with a focus on sustainability. A photovoltaic system provides power for the home, and a solar thermal water system warms up the swimming pool and heated floors.

The bluff-top compound includes a remodeled main home, a one-bedroom guesthouse, a swimming pool, spa and tennis court shaded by mature trees and surrounded by landscaping. Atop the home, there’s a glass-walled loft and a 3,000-square-foot rooftop garden.

Inside, minimalist spaces with white walls and clean lines overlook the ocean through pocketing glass doors. The living room, dining room and kitchen all expand to a spacious wood deck, and upstairs, the owner’s suite offers a deck of its own. Stone walkways wind through the coastal estate, leading to secluded nooks and a dining patio with a fireplace.

Marlens and Black received a Primetime Emmy Award for “The Wonder Years” and also created the sitcom “Ellen” starring Ellen DeGeneres, which ran for five seasons from 1994 to 1998. They stand to make a huge profit if they can find a buyer; records show they paid $4.85 million for the property in 2004.

Sandro Dazzan and Billy Rose of the Agency hold the listing.

Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

