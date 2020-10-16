Top Sales: LeBron snags another title as one of September’s priciest-deal makers

A Lakers star and a power couple bought Beverly Hills homes in September, keeping L.A.’s ultra-luxury market chugging along after a red-hot summer. Here’s a closer look at the priciest deals that went down in L.A. County last month.

$39.15 million — Beverly Hills

Near the Beverly Hills Flats, one of the largest estates ever offered in the community fetched one of the biggest prices: $39.15 million.

The home was owned by Joshua Greer, founder of RealD Inc., which is known for RealD 3D, a system used in movie theaters. He sold it to a trust tied to an East Coast investor, records show.

The 1940s property sits on nearly two acres and includes a tennis court, swimming pool and guesthouse. (Rodeo Realty)

Spanning two acres, the tree-filled grounds center on a 1940s home with Old Hollywood style across 9,000 square feet. Inside, there’s a dining room with leather-covered walls, a bright red game room and a yoga studio. A guesthouse, swimming pool, tennis court and pavilion complete the property.

Josh Flagg of Josh Flagg Estates held the listing. Fred Bernstein of Westside Estate Agency represented the buyer.

$36.75 million — Beverly Hills

While competing in the NBA bubble, Lakers star LeBron James closed a deal across the country, dropping $36.75 million on a 90210 estate owned by late soap opera creator Lee Phillip Bell.

The Mediterranean mansion first hit the market in April for $39 million, records show. It’s James’ third L.A. home; he also owns a pair of properties in Brentwood — one that he bought for $21 million in 2017 and another that he picked up two years later for $23 million.

The 2.5-acre spread centers on a Mediterranean-style mansion of about 9,100 square feet. (Jim Bartsch)

Claiming 2.5 acres with sweeping city views, the 1930s home was updated during Bell’s ownership and includes a screening room, indoor-outdoor living room, and dining room under pyramid skylights. The grounds tack on a flagstone courtyard, motor court with palm trees, swimming pool, pool house and tennis court.

Richard Hilton and Jeff Hyland of Hilton & Hyland held the listing.

$26 million — Bel-Air

Bel-Air’s highest sale of September was a Mediterranean villa near Bel-Air Country Club that sold for $26 million in an off-market deal.

Records identify the seller as Chris Parker, founder of AsianLogic, an investor and operator in the gaming industry. He turned a big profit, having paid $18.5 million for the property in 2014.

Approached by a long, winding driveway, the home spans about 12,000 square feet with seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. A bevy of French doors open out back, where a manicured lawn surrounds a swimming pool and spa.

Drew Fenton of Hilton & Hyland held the listing with Michael Fenton of Compass. Blair Chang of the Agency represented the buyer.

$20 million — Malibu

Malibu saw its third-highest on-market sale of the year in September when luxury real estate agent Chris Cortazzo dropped $20 million on a sleek oceanfront home. It had been listed earlier this year at $23.5 million.

Covering an acre on a bluff in Point Dume, the property makes the most of its space with a main house, guesthouse, swimming pool, bocce court, and multiple lawns and lookouts to enjoy the view.

Greenhouse-style windows blanket the home. Other highlights include a living room with a dome fireplace and a kitchen with a long, curving breakfast bar. Decks, walkways and staircases navigate the coastal grounds.

Cortazzo, an agent with Compass, also held the listing.

$17.7 million — Bel-Air

The price just kept plummeting for this Bel-Air abode, which hit the market at $27 million last spring. After it resurfaced for sale at $18.9 million in May, Darius Mir, founder of office furniture manufacturing company 9to5, bought it for $17.7 million, records show.

Boasting a modern style with Midcentury influences, the 9,500-square-foot floor plan has clean lines, glass walls and a few splashes of color across two stories.

A gated motor court with a three-car garage fills out the front. In back, the half-acre property includes a grassy yard, swimming pool, spa and outdoor kitchen.

Aaron Kirman of Compass and Steve Frankel of Coldwell Banker Realty held the listing. Anthony Marguleas of Amalfi Estates represented the buyer.

$17.5 million — Beverly Hills

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen upgraded homes in the 90210, shelling out $17.5 million for an ultra-modern mansion in the Benedict Canyon neighborhood. That’s about $1.2 million less than the original asking price, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

At 10,700 square feet, the custom-built home is a bit bigger than the power couple’s other place: an 8,500-square-foot spot that’s currently on the market for $23.95 million.

1 / 15 The exterior. (Realtor.com) 2 / 15 The motor court. (Realtor.com) 3 / 15 The living room. (Realtor.com) 4 / 15 The dining room. (Realtor.com) 5 / 15 The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 6 / 15 The indoor-outdoor lounge. (Realtor.com) 7 / 15 The pool. (Realtor.com) 8 / 15 The lawn. (Realtor.com) 9 / 15 The primary bedroom. (Realtor.com) 10 / 15 The office. (Realtor.com) 11 / 15 The theater. (Realtor.com) 12 / 15 The cabana. (Realtor.com) 13 / 15 The sunken fire pit. (Realtor.com) 14 / 15 The backyard. (Realtor.com) 15 / 15 The modern mansion. (Realtor.com)

The box-like structure emphasizes indoor-outdoor living, as walls of glass line a vast open floor plan with a double-island kitchen and multiple lounges. Upstairs, the owner’s suite opens to a private deck with city, ocean and canyon views.

Sally Forster Jones of Compass held the listing. Marshall Peck of Douglas Elliman represented the buyer.