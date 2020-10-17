Home of the Week: A 116-year-old Tudor in South Pasadena

Among the palm-lined streets of South Pasadena, a stately Tudor Revival-style mansion offers the feel of a different century. Built in 1904, the home holds grand living spaces with period details such as stained-glass windows, carved ceilings, paneled walls and dramatic columns. The property — which hasn’t changed hands in 80 years — also includes a guesthouse, pool house and swimming pool.

The details

Location: 423 Oaklawn Ave., South Pasadena, CA 91030

Asking price: $6.995 million

Year built: 1904

Living area: 12,260 square feet, 10 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms

Lot size: 1.3 acres

Features: Gated lot; dense landscaping; grand staircase; formal living spaces; beamed ceilings; custom wallpapers; library; office; two-story guesthouse; corner-lot property; motor court; two-car garage

About the area: In the 91030 ZIP Code, based on 10 sales, the median price for single-family homes in August was $1.75 million, up 42.6% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Agents: Bret Parsons, Compass, (310) 497-5832

