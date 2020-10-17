Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Home of the Week:

Home of the Week: A 116-year-old Tudor in South Pasadena

1/9
The stately Tudor Revival-style mansion spans over 12,000 square feet.  (Marco Franchina)
2/9
The mansion was built in 1904.  (Marco Franchina)
3/9
The property hasn’t changed hands in 80 years.  (Marco Franchina)
4/9
The mansion offers the feel of a different century.  (Marco Franchina)
5/9
The residence features period details such as stained-glass windows.  (Marco Franchina)
6/9
The library.  (Marco Franchina)
7/9
The gated lot features dense landscaping.  (Marco Franchina)
8/9
The pool.  (Marco Franchina)
9/9
The mansion comprises 10 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms.  (Marco Franchina)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Oct. 17, 2020
5 AM
Among the palm-lined streets of South Pasadena, a stately Tudor Revival-style mansion offers the feel of a different century. Built in 1904, the home holds grand living spaces with period details such as stained-glass windows, carved ceilings, paneled walls and dramatic columns. The property — which hasn’t changed hands in 80 years — also includes a guesthouse, pool house and swimming pool.

The details

Location: 423 Oaklawn Ave., South Pasadena, CA 91030

Asking price: $6.995 million

Year built: 1904

Living area: 12,260 square feet, 10 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms

Lot size: 1.3 acres

Features: Gated lot; dense landscaping; grand staircase; formal living spaces; beamed ceilings; custom wallpapers; library; office; two-story guesthouse; corner-lot property; motor court; two-car garage

About the area: In the 91030 ZIP Code, based on 10 sales, the median price for single-family homes in August was $1.75 million, up 42.6% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Agents: Bret Parsons, Compass, (310) 497-5832

To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to jack.flemming@latimes.com.

Hot Property
Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

