Hot Property: Katy Perry looks to sell one of her Beverly Hills homes

Katy Perry is eyeing a quick profit in the 90210. The pop star just listed her secluded retreat for $7.95 million, or half a million more than she paid in 2018.

Probably used as a guesthouse, the property sits just down the street from her main home, which she picked up for $18 million in 2017, records show. Found in the Beverly Hills Post Office area, the property covers nearly an acre in the guard-gated enclave of Hidden Valley and centers on a traditional-style home of a little more than 4,400 square feet.

A spacious motor court kicks things off. The main entrance is found on the far end of the property, and to get there, visitors must walk the length of the home past a landscaped yard with an oval swimming pool.

White walls and hardwood floors make up the living spaces, which are sandwiched between two wings that bookend the home. One wing holds a bedroom suite with an office-gym, and the other houses the primary suite with a lounge, veranda and dual closets.

A native of Santa Barbara, Perry has released six studio albums over the last two decades with hits such as “Roar,” “Firework,” “Teenage Dream” and “I Kissed a Girl.” The 35-year-old released her latest record, “Smile,” in August and gave birth to her daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, the same month.

If she finds a buyer, it’ll be her second home sale in as many years. A month after getting engaged to Orlando Bloom in February 2019, she sold her Hollywood Hills compound with a Mediterranean-style home, guesthouse and amphitheater to restaurateur Michael Chow for about $12.7 million.

Brett Lawyer of Hilton & Hyland holds the listing.

Poison frontman quickly finds a fan

That was fast. Poison frontman Bret Michaels just sold his Westlake Village retreat for $4.48 million, finding a buyer a day after he put the property on the market.

In August, Michaels told The Times that he planned to move back to his old neighborhood of Calabasas, where he sold his previous home for $3.4 million in 2016.

The rock star owned the Westlake Village estate for five years, buying it for $3.49 million in 2015 and transforming it with an emphasis on indoor-outdoor living. Across 2.6 acres, the amenity-loaded home with a Mediterranean style has a custom pool and spa, a cabana and a sports court all surrounded by manicured lawns and stone patios.

Inside, dramatic living spaces are finished with stone, wood and tile. A chandelier and sweeping staircase anchor the two-story foyer, and further in, columns frame spaces such as a billiards room and step-down living room.

Arched doorways navigate the two-story floor plan with a chef’s kitchen, rounded breakfast nook, movie theater, office and gym. Another highlight comes in the family room — which Michaels called his “rock-star party room” — complete with a wine cellar, fireplace and wraparound bar.

Six bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms complete the 6,700-square-foot floor plan. Outside, towering palms and mature trees create secluded spaces concealed from the neighbors.

Jordan Cohen of RE/Max One held the listing.

Looking for a friendly deal

A few months ago, Matthew Perry listed his penthouse in the sky. Now he’s selling his home in the sand. The “Friends” star recently put his Malibu beach house on the market for $14 million, records show.

That’s $2 million more than the actor paid in 2011 when he bought the property from Scott Gillen, a high-profile developer who owns a slew of Malibu properties.

Perry’s place is covered in wood and glass. Spanning 5,500 square feet, it overlooks the ocean from two stories of modern indoor-outdoor living spaces.

A two-sided fireplace anchors the main level, separating a sunny dining area and modern kitchen from a living room with a ping-pong table. Dramatic beams top the entire space.

The primary suite covers most of the upper level, with a spa bathroom, lounge and private deck. In total, there are four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, as well as a movie theater with tiered seating.

A wraparound deck set high off the sand lines the back of the home. To the side, a private patio encloses a hot tub.

Perry, 51, has kept busy since his days playing Chandler Bing on “Friends,” appearing on the shows “Mr. Sunshine,” “The Good Wife” and “The Odd Couple.” More recently, he played Ted Kennedy on the television miniseries “The Kennedys: After Camelot.”

Josh Flagg of “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles” and Bobby Boyd, both with Rodeo Realty Beverly Hills, hold the listing.

Suns star sells his home court

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker just closed a deal in the desert, selling his Arizona home for $3.45 million, records show.

That’s about $750,000 shy of his February asking price but still $200,000 more than he paid in 2017. A year after picking up the property, he inked a five-year deal with the Suns worth $158 million.

The estate spans an acre in Paradise Valley, a suburb of Phoenix about 15 miles northeast of the team’s stadium. Built in 2016, it boasts a sleek, modern style (and a surprising amount of green space given its desert setting).

Wood accents and glass walls touch up whitewashed, minimalist living spaces, including an indoor-outdoor great room and dining room with wine storage. Elsewhere are four bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, a theater room and office across 5,600 square feet.

There’s plenty of space to entertain outside, as a massive covered patio with a fireplace extends to a fountain-fed swimming pool and spa. Grassy lawns, drought-tolerant gardens and a courtyard fill out the rest of the grounds.

After leading Kentucky to a nearly perfect season in 2014-15, Booker was drafted by the Suns in 2015. Last year, he became the youngest player in NBA history to record consecutive 50-point games; this year, he was named an All-Star for the first time in addition to leading his team to an 8-0 record inside the NBA bubble in Orlando, Fla.

Booker’s brother, Davon Wade, held the listing with Kirk Linehan of eXp Realty. Scott Grigg of Realty Executives represented the buyer.

Polo estate hits the auction block

If you’re planning to bid on Patrick Nesbitt’s sprawling estate in Summerland, you’d better bring a few million. The 20-acre spread, once listed at $65 million, will be auctioned off to the highest bidder with no reserve through Concierge Auctions from Nov. 16-19.

Nesbitt, a hotelier and chief executive of Windsor Capital Group, has been shopping the property around since 2016. Records show he trimmed the asking price to $55 million earlier this year.

Sprawling across an ocean-view bluff near Montecito, the property revolves around polo; there’s a 10-acre regulation polo field, a custom equestrian sculpture, a 17-horse barn and multiple spots to host polo matches, including a clubhouse with a series of terraces.

Polo is not the property’s only claim to fame. In 2009, the scenic estate served as the backdrop for Britney Spears’ music video “Radar.”

Structures across the grounds combine for 43,000 square feet with seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms. The main house, a Mediterranean-style mansion, is full of formal spaces with crystal chandeliers, intricate ceilings, oversize drapes and mahogany finishes.

The home holds a few secrets as well. A rooftop deck is reached by a hidden door in the entry rotunda, and there’s also a secluded wine cellar with a tasting room.

Indoor amenities include a movie theater, lounge, ballroom, sports bar and spa with a sauna and massage room. Outside, there’s a rooftop hot tub, a 128-foot infinity pool, a driving range with sand traps and a butterfly habitat surrounded by horse trails, duck ponds and English- and Japanese-style gardens.

The online auction is being held in cooperation with listing agents Rick Hilton and Rodrigo Iglesias of Hilton & Hyland.