Russell Peters hauls in $7.8 million for Hidden Hills retreat

Comedian-actor Russell Peters just cashed out in Hidden Hills, selling his 1.5-acre estate for $7.8 million.

Though it sold for $700,000 less than his asking price, it’s not a bad deal for the Canada native. Records show he shelled out $6.45 million for the property in 2017 and kept things pretty much the same during his stay.

Hidden Hills — a gated city centered around large lots and equestrian activities — has been a hot spot for celebrity sales over the last few months. Pop star The Weeknd and Clippers forward Paul George both listed their homes there over the summer, and shortly after, Miley Cyrus dropped $5 million on a traditional-style estate.

The more than 11,600-square-foot home sits on about 1.5 acres in guard-gated Hidden Hills. (NearMap)

Peters’ place is anchored by an 11,600-square-foot mansion built in 1998. A porte-cochere entry sits in front, and out back, a resort-style space tacks on a swimming pool, spa, waterfall, gazebo, playground and putting green all surrounded by lawns and landscaping.

Inside, dual staircases wind through a grand chandelier-topped entry. Tile covers most of the traditional living spaces, but the main highlight comes in the office: a decked-out space with a kitchen, wet bar, aquarium, cigar humidor and a pair of fireplaces. Other amenities include a 14-seat theater and wine cellar.

Eight bedrooms and nine bathrooms complete the two-story floor plan. Upstairs, the owner’s suite opens to a private balcony with sweeping mountain views.

Peters, 50, has produced six comedy specials including “Outsourced” and 2020’s “Deported.” As an actor, he’s appeared in “Source Code,” “Chef” and “Supercon,” and he also lent his voice to the 2016 film “The Jungle Book.”

Benn and Desiree Zuckerman of Rodeo Realty handled both ends of the deal.