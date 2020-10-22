Gene Simmons seeks $22 million for Beverly Hills mansion

After 34 years in Beverly Hills, Gene Simmons of KISS fame is ready to bounce. His amenity-loaded mansion in Benedict Canyon is hitting the market for $22 million, The Times has confirmed.

That’s quite an uptick from the $1.34 million he paid for the property back in 1986, records show.

It’s the rock star’s second listing in Southern California this year. Over the summer, he put his hillside home in Laurel Canyon on the market for $2.2 million.

The Beverly Hills estate is the more impressive of the two by far, centering on a 16,000-square-foot mansion. High-end amenities fill out the rest of the compound, including a swimming pool with a 60-foot slide, a tennis court and parking for 35 cars.

A tree-lined driveway winds toward the custom residence, which is entered by a pair of sweeping staircases. Inside, a 40-foot foyer sets a dramatic tone.

The voluminous living room is brightened by a three-story wall of windows, and other spaces include a chandelier-topped dining room, center-island kitchen, library and family room under ornate coffered ceilings. Seven bedrooms are spread across the floor plan — many of which open to decks and balconies overlooking the landscaped grounds.

Josh and Matt Altman of Douglas Elliman hold the listing.

A native of Israel, Simmons, 71, co-founded KISS in the early 1970s and serves as the band’s bassist and vocalist. Known for their over-the-top makeup and costumes, the New York-based group has released 20 studio albums and is one of the bestselling bands ever with more than 75 million records sold.