Wayne Gretzky eyes $22.9 million for Thousand Oaks estate

Hockey legend Wayne Gretzky is looking to score a huge sale in Thousand Oaks, where his Colonial-style mansion on nearly 7 acres is on the market for $22.9 million.

It’s actually Gretzky’s second time selling the home. The NHL Hall of Famer was the compound’s original owner after having it built in 2002, but five years later, he sold it to former baseball star Lenny Dykstra for $18.5 million.

The sale kicked off a dramatic saga that saw Dykstra lose the property to foreclosure after declaring bankruptcy, at which point it sold at auction on the steps of the Ventura County Courthouse for $760,712 (with the winning bidder taking on about $12 million in debt owed on the property).

Then, two years ago, Gretzky reunited with the home, shelling out $13.5 million for the promontory estate. That’s $5 million less than the price at which he had sold it to Dykstra roughly a decade earlier; if he gets his price this time around, he stands to make $9.4 million in profit.

Tucked behind gates in the Sherwood Country Club, the grounds include an elegant Colonial-style home designed by Richard Landry, two guesthouses, a swimming pool, tennis court and entertainment area surrounded by rolling lawns and manicured gardens. In total, the homes combine for six bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms across 13,300 square feet.

A motor court approaches the main residence, winding its way toward a porte-cochere entry lined with columns. Inside, shades of black and white fill formal spaces such as a chandelier-topped living room, marble kitchen, movie theater, billiards room and gym.

Upstairs, decks in both the main home and guesthouse take in sweeping views of Lake Sherwood and the Santa Monica Mountains.

Gretzky, 59, spent 20 seasons in the NHL, and his record for most goals and assists in league history earned him the nickname “the Great One.” The Canada native spent time with the Oilers, Kings, Blues and Rangers and held 61 NHL records at the time of his retirement.

After he hung up his skates in 1999, the league retired his number, 99 — the only time that’s happened in NHL history.

Arvin Haddadzadeh of the Agency holds the listing.