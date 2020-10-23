Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Hot Property

Pixar director Kemp Powers picks up a Midcentury ranch in Baldwin Hills

A ranch house in Baldwin Hills, looking out over Los Angeles.
The scenic ranch hose spans a single story with four bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in just over 2,000 square feet.
(Mike Raabe)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Oct. 23, 2020
6 AM
Kemp Powers, codirector of the upcoming Pixar film “Soul,” must have liked what he saw in Baldwin Hills. He just shelled out $1.5 million — $25,000 over the asking price — for a Midcentury ranch house in the neighborhood.

Perched on a hillside lot, the low-slung abode takes in canyon views from a covered patio and backyard filled with colorful succulents. In front, lattice windows and a purple front door provide some curb appeal.

Built in the 1950s but updated since, the single-story home covers just over 2,000 square feet with four bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.

The living room.  (Mike Raabe)
The front door.  (Mike Raabe)
The fireplace.  (Mike Raabe)
The dining area.  (Mike Raabe)
The kitchen.  (Mike Raabe)
The bedroom.  (Mike Raabe)
The patio.  (Mike Raabe)
The backyard.  (Mike Raabe)
The hillside home.  (Mike Raabe)

The open floor plan is sandwiched between original hardwood floors and beamed ceilings with recessed lighting. A stone fireplace anchors the living room, and the newly remodeled kitchen tacks on a breakfast bar.

A playwright, writer and director, Powers debuted his first play, “One Night in Miami,” in 2013, and a film adaptation directed by Regina King is set for release in December. His other credits include “Star Trek: Discovery” and “Soul,” the animated Pixar film coming to Disney+ on Christmas.

Pamela Lumpkin of Compass held the listing. Obiamaka Nwabuzor of Pacific Playa Realty represented Powers.

