Hot Property

The Cult’s Billy Duffy looks to convert a buyer in Hollywood Hills

Updated during Duffy's stay, the sleek, minimalist home has 3,826 square feet across three stories.
(Mo Worth Media)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Oct. 26, 2020
10:30 AM
After a dramatic remodel, British rocker Billy Duffy is asking $3.8 million for his Midcentury home in Hollywood Hills.

Duffy, best known as the guitarist for rock band the Cult, bought the home four years ago for $2.63 million and transformed the interior into a sleek, minimalist space.

Shades of white and gray cover the common spaces, including an indoor-outdoor great room with whitewashed beams over a concrete fireplace. There’s also a modern kitchen, media room and office.

The living room.
The dining area.
The indoor-outdoor living room.
The kitchen.
The media room.
The office.
The bedroom.
The sitting room.
The deck.
The patio.
The dining patio.
The view.
The three-story home.
The landscaped grounds.

The second story holds an owner’s suite with sitting room, spa bathroom and balcony. Above that, an elevator ascends to the top level, complete with a gym.

Outside, there’s a hilltop meditation area, flagstone patio, landscaped lawn and scenic perch overlooking the canyon below. A guest studio with a separate entrance completes the property, which spans a third of an acre.

Duffy joined the Cult in 1981. The band blended post-punk and hard rock across 10 studio albums, including 2016’s “Hidden City.” Founded in the U.K., the group relocated to L.A. in the late ’80s.

Jourdan Lee Khoo and Joseph Bachrach of Compass hold the listing.

Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

