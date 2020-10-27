Vanessa Bryant sells Irvine home she owned with Kobe for $2 million

That was fast. Less than a week after listing an Irvine investment home, Vanessa Bryant has sold it for $2 million — or $5,000 over the asking price.

Bryant, wife of late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, listed the home Wednesday for $1.995 million, and a deal for the property was under contract by Friday. Records show she and Kobe bought the place in 2013.

Built in 2003, the Tuscan-style spot is found in the Summit at Turtle Ridge, a gated community a few miles from Bryant’s main estate in Newport Coast. A clay tile roof tops the brick-and-stucco exterior, and lush landscaping leads to the front door.

1 / 11 The kitchen. (RE/MAX One) 2 / 11 The living room. (RE/MAX One) 3 / 11 The island. (RE/MAX One) 4 / 11 The fireplace. (RE/MAX One) 5 / 11 The dining room. (RE/MAX One) 6 / 11 The spa. (RE/MAX One) 7 / 11 The patio. (RE/MAX One) 8 / 11 The back of the home. (RE/MAX One) 9 / 11 The entry. (RE/MAX One) 10 / 11 The exterior. (RE/MAX One) 11 / 11 The gates. (RE/MAX One)

Inside, three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms are spread across 2,300 square feet. Dramatic beams dominate a living room with a fireplace, and the adjacent kitchen draws the eye with splashes of Spanish tile and a large limestone island with a farmhouse sink.

Arched doorways navigate the single-story floor plan, and out back, French doors open to a secluded brick patio with a fireplace and in-ground spa. A pair of ivy-topped garages complete the cul-de-sac property.

Jordan Cohen of RE/MAX One held the listing. JoJo Romeo of Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty represented the buyer.