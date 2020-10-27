Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Hot Property

Vanessa Bryant sells Irvine home she owned with Kobe for $2 million

The home has a weathered brick exterior, tile roof, double garage, landscaping and brick driveway.
Built in 2003, the Spanish-style home in a gated community has three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in 2,300 square feet.
(RE/MAX One)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Oct. 27, 2020
2:35 PM
That was fast. Less than a week after listing an Irvine investment home, Vanessa Bryant has sold it for $2 million — or $5,000 over the asking price.

Bryant, wife of late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, listed the home Wednesday for $1.995 million, and a deal for the property was under contract by Friday. Records show she and Kobe bought the place in 2013.

Built in 2003, the Tuscan-style spot is found in the Summit at Turtle Ridge, a gated community a few miles from Bryant’s main estate in Newport Coast. A clay tile roof tops the brick-and-stucco exterior, and lush landscaping leads to the front door.

1/11
The kitchen.  (RE/MAX One)
2/11
The living room.  (RE/MAX One)
3/11
The island.  (RE/MAX One)
4/11
The fireplace.  (RE/MAX One)
5/11
The dining room.  (RE/MAX One)
6/11
The spa.  (RE/MAX One)
7/11
The patio.  (RE/MAX One)
8/11
The back of the home.  (RE/MAX One)
9/11
The entry.  (RE/MAX One)
10/11
The exterior.  (RE/MAX One)
11/11
The gates.  (RE/MAX One)

Inside, three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms are spread across 2,300 square feet. Dramatic beams dominate a living room with a fireplace, and the adjacent kitchen draws the eye with splashes of Spanish tile and a large limestone island with a farmhouse sink.

Arched doorways navigate the single-story floor plan, and out back, French doors open to a secluded brick patio with a fireplace and in-ground spa. A pair of ivy-topped garages complete the cul-de-sac property.

Jordan Cohen of RE/MAX One held the listing. JoJo Romeo of Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty represented the buyer.

Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

