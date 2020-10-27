Vanessa Bryant sells Irvine home she owned with Kobe for $2 million
That was fast. Less than a week after listing an Irvine investment home, Vanessa Bryant has sold it for $2 million — or $5,000 over the asking price.
Bryant, wife of late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, listed the home Wednesday for $1.995 million, and a deal for the property was under contract by Friday. Records show she and Kobe bought the place in 2013.
Built in 2003, the Tuscan-style spot is found in the Summit at Turtle Ridge, a gated community a few miles from Bryant’s main estate in Newport Coast. A clay tile roof tops the brick-and-stucco exterior, and lush landscaping leads to the front door.
Inside, three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms are spread across 2,300 square feet. Dramatic beams dominate a living room with a fireplace, and the adjacent kitchen draws the eye with splashes of Spanish tile and a large limestone island with a farmhouse sink.
Arched doorways navigate the single-story floor plan, and out back, French doors open to a secluded brick patio with a fireplace and in-ground spa. A pair of ivy-topped garages complete the cul-de-sac property.
Jordan Cohen of RE/MAX One held the listing. JoJo Romeo of Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty represented the buyer.
Inside the homes of the rich and famous.
Glimpse their lives and latest real estate deals in our weekly Hot Property newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.