Justin Bieber is selling his Beverly Hills home for $9 million

A year after buying a Beverly Hills home for $8.5 million, Justin Bieber is looking to sell it for a little bit more: $9 million.

It’s a short stay for the pop superstar, but not a surprising move. Over the summer, he and his wife, Hailey Bieber, dropped $25.8 million on an 11,000-square-foot mansion on 2.5 acres a few miles north in Beverly Park.

This one’s the smaller of the two, covering about 6,100 square feet on a small cul-de-sac lot. What it lacks in size it makes up for in style, however, as the 1930s Monterey Colonial features designer-done living spaces with white oak cabinetry, herringbone floors and steel-cased windows.

The 6,100-square-foot home holds five bedrooms, seven bathrooms and a handful of designer living spaces. (NearMap)

Advertisement

Recently remodeled by Hollywood production designer Charles Infante, the two-story home draws the eye with original whitewashed brick and a courtyard with olive trees and a fire pit. Inside, highlights include a chic wine cellar, movie theater, bar, marble kitchen and living room with a fireplace.

A step-down lounge under dramatic beams opens outside, where an entertainer’s backyard adds a fountain-fed infinity pool and a cabana nestled up against privacy hedges. Five bedrooms and seven bathrooms complete the home.

Bieber, who catapulted to stardom through YouTube videos, has recorded five studio albums, the most recent of which, “Changes,” was released earlier this year. In 2016, the 26-year-old singer won a Grammy for best dance recording for his collaborations on the Jack Ü song “Where Are Ü Now.”

Josh and Matt Altman of Douglas Elliman and Dalton Gomez of Compass hold the listing.