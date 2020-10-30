Patriots star Stephon Gilmore is selling his Foxborough home

New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore is looking to catch an offer in Foxborough, Mass., where the three-time Pro Bowler just listed his home for $999,000, records show.

Gilmore, who won NFL Defensive Player of the Year last season, is giving up a great commute. The house is just a five-minute drive from where the Patriots play at Gillette Stadium.

Spanning two-thirds of an acre, the property is approached by a horseshoe-shaped driveway. Past a gray-and-white exterior, it opens to a 5,100-square-foot floor plan with four bedrooms and five bathrooms.

The common spaces combine hardwood floors, paneled walls and recessed lighting on the main level. There’s a formal dining room, living room with a fireplace, and an eat-in kitchen with custom cabinetry and granite countertops.

Four of the five bedrooms are upstairs, including an owner’s suite with three walk-in closets. Below, the basement adds a bonus room and game room.

A three-time Pro Bowler, Gilmore spent five seasons with the Buffalo Bills before inking a five-year, $65-million deal with the Patriots in 2017. The 30-year-old helped the team win a Super Bowl in 2018 and also led the league in interceptions last season.

The Sarkis Team at Douglas Elliman holds the listing.