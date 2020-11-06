Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Hot Property

Baseball star Christian Yelich floats Malibu beach house for $6.3 million

The Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich bats in a 2019 game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
(Gene J. Puskar / Associated Press)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Former National League MVP Christian Yelich is hoping to score a sale this offseason, listing his modern Malibu beach house for $6.3 million.

The Milwaukee Brewers star paid $5.6 million for the glass-clad contemporary two years ago. He’s probably not going far, however; records show he picked up an empty lot in the ritzy Malibu enclave of Carbon Beach earlier this year.

This cozy beach house fits three bedrooms, three bathrooms and a handful of designer living spaces in 2,500 square feet overlooking the ocean. Across three stories, there’s a living room with a fireplace, a stylish marble kitchen, a media room with a wet bar and a mezzanine.

The three-story home expands to a rooftop deck overlooking the ocean.
(NearMap)
A circular glass elevator ascends to a spacious owner’s suite, office and massive rooftop deck with a spa. Ideal for entertaining, the scenic space includes multiple lounges and dining areas perched above the water.

A native of Thousand Oaks, Yelich was a standout at Westlake High School before being drafted by the Miami Marlins in 2010. The 28-year-old was traded to the Brewers in 2018 and soon became a star, winning most valuable player honors in his first season with the team, with which he’s made two All-Star appearances, won two NL batting titles and earned three Silver Slugger awards.

Yelich’s mother, Alecia Yelich, and Lisa Martin of Compass hold the listing.

Hot Property
Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

