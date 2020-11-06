‘Yellowstone’ star Cole Hauser tries to corral a buyer for Agoura Hills horse ranch

Actor Cole Hauser, whose credits include “Dazed and Confused,” “Good Will Hunting” and the drama series “Yellowstone,” is trotting his rustic Agoura Hills horse ranch onto the market at $4.25 million.

Hauser, who grew up in Santa Barbara, bought the property a decade ago for $2.34 million, records show.

The equestrian estate spans three acres nestled up against Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area. Secluded behind two sets of gates, the compound includes a main house, guesthouse, studio apartment, two equestrian areas and a handful of trails meandering through the landscaped grounds.

1 / 14 The main house. (Paul Barnaby) 2 / 14 The living room. (Paul Barnaby) 3 / 14 The great room. (Paul Barnaby) 4 / 14 The dining area. (Paul Barnaby) 5 / 14 The office. (Paul Barnaby) 6 / 14 The bedroom. (Paul Barnaby) 7 / 14 The terrace. (Paul Barnaby) 8 / 14 The landscaped grounds. (Paul Barnaby) 9 / 14 The pool. (Paul Barnaby) 10 / 14 The guesthouse. (Paul Barnaby) 11 / 14 The view. (Paul Barnaby) 12 / 14 The riding arena. (Paul Barnaby) 13 / 14 The dining patio. (Paul Barnaby) 14 / 14 The corral. (Paul Barnaby)

Advertisement

The solar-powered main residence is perched at the top of the property, and multiple terraces take in views of the Santa Monica Mountains and the valley below. An adobe-style fireplace provides some Southwest charm in the scenic living room, and a stone fireplace anchors a great room set under dramatic beams.

Elsewhere there’s a gourmet kitchen, dining area, office, four bedrooms and four bathrooms, including an owner’s suite with a private balcony. Out back, steps descend to a swimming pool and spa with a water slide. Multiple riding arenas and dining patios fill out the rest of the property.

The son of actor Wings Hauser and grandson of Oscar-winning screenwriter Dwight Hauser, Cole has been acting since the 1990s with roles in the films “Dazed and Confused,” “Good Will Hunting” and “2 Fast 2 Furious.” More recently, he appeared in the shows “Chase,” “Rogue” and the Paramount Network drama “Yellowstone,” which launched its third season over the summer.

Lily Harfouche and Jessica White of Compass hold the listing.