Hot Property

Home of the Week: A Beverly Crest haunt with a Hollywood past

Built in the 1920s for Golden Age of Hollywood actor Errol Flynn, the stylish estate includes a secluded backyard dotted with vintage lampposts and outdoor heaters.  (Jason Christopher)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Among the classic estates that dot the posh Beverly Crest neighborhood, one home that’s nearly a century old harks back to the Golden Age of Hollywood. Originally built for film star Errol Flynn, the two-story haunt was rebuilt a decade ago with updated, elegant living spaces and modern amenities. In the private backyard, vintage lampposts and outdoor heaters surround a hedge-lined space with a saltwater pool and spa.

The details

Location: 1357 Schuyler Road, Beverly Hills, 90210

Asking price: $6.995 million

Year built: 1926

Living area: 5,479 square feet, four bedrooms, six bathrooms

Lot size: 0.29 acre

Features: Landscaped entry; sweeping marble staircase; oval windows; French doors; chandelier-topped dining room; modern kitchen with massive quartz island; bonus room; owner’s suite with balcony; steam shower; 300-square-foot sun deck; dining patio; gas fire pit; workshop; nine-camera security system; detached garage

About the area: In the 90210 ZIP Code, based on 30 sales, the median price for single-family homes in September was $4.518 million, down 27.1% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Agents: Ruth Metcalf, Keller Williams Westlake Village, (805) 252-2914

To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to jack.flemming@latimes.com.

Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

