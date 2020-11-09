Ellen DeGeneres hauls in $33.3 million for Bali-inspired estate in Montecito

Two of Southern California’s most prolific house-flippers are also two of the most famous: Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi. A year after paying $27 million for a Montecito compound, the power couple have just sold it for $33.3 million.

They listed the scenic spread for $39.9 million in October and found a buyer a few weeks later, records show.

The Bali-inspired estate sprawls across nine acres with a backdrop of mountains and the ocean below. Combining three parcels, it has a stylish low-slung home, a spacious guesthouse, security office, cabana, gym, pond, pickleball court and an infinity pool overlooking the Pacific.

During their stay, DeGeneres and De Rossi renovated the home, which is approached by a courtyard entry lined with koi ponds. Inside, voluminous spaces offer an eye-catching design palette of warm wood, marble, tile and glass.

Four bedrooms and 10 bathrooms are spread across 10,674 square feet, as well as a library, chef’s kitchen and dramatic great room. Walls of glass open to covered lounges and dining patios along the backside of the home. Beyond that, rolling lawns, exotic gardens and sculptures dot the grounds.

DeGeneres, 62, has won multiple Emmys for “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” which premiered in 2003. She’s also hosted the Grammys, the Academy Awards and the NBC game show “Ellen’s Game of Games,” which is currently airing its fourth season.

De Rossi, 47, has appeared on such television shows as the legal drama “Ally McBeal” and the sitcoms “Arrested Development” and “Better Off Ted.” More recently, she played Chairwoman Elizabeth North on the ABC show “Scandal.”

The $33.3-million sale isn’t even their biggest in Montecito; in 2018, they sold a 17-acre spread in the coastal community for $34 million. The power couple also made a few big moves in Beverly Hills last year, buying Adam Levine’s 1930s home for $42.5 million and selling a Hollywood Regency-style spot once owned by actress Marjorie Lord for $15.5 million.

Riskin Partners Group, a division of Village Properties, handled both ends of the deal.