Developer sentenced in college admissions scandal lists Beverly Hills homes for $34 million

Robert Flaxman — a wealthy real estate developer who was sentenced to one month in prison for his role in the college admissions scandal — is asking a combined $34 million for a pair of neighboring homes in Beverly Hills.

Both properties occupy a cul-de-sac just below the famous Greystone Mansion and combine for a total of nearly two acres.

They’re also listed separately. One — a Regency-style home he bought for $12 million in 2017 — is up for grabs at $17.5 million. The other — a Midcentury-style home he picked up for about $11.2 million last year — is listed at $16.5 million.

Built in 1970, the Regency-style home is the larger of the two (by four square feet). Approached by a courtyard, it features a brick-clad exterior that gives way to stylish, whitewashed living spaces across 5,577 square feet.

The single-story floor plan has four bedrooms and seven bathrooms, as well as a living room and formal dining room that open to a palm-topped backyard with a swimming pool and lawn overlooking the city.

Manicured hedges and gates surround the Midcentury home, which offers a different style with a vast open floor plan lined with walls of glass and wood accents. A highlight comes in the retro billiards room complete with a stone fireplace and wet bar.

Four bedrooms and five bathrooms complete the 5,573-square-foot interior, and outside, there’s a triangle-shaped swimming pool, spacious lawn and scenic dining deck. Solar panels top the roof.

Branden and Rayni Williams of the Beverly Hills Estates hold the listing.

In May 2019, Flaxman pleaded guilty to conspiring with William “Rick” Singer, the college consultant behind the admissions scandal, and in October 2019 was sentenced to one month in prison along with a $50,000 fine and 250 hours of community service.