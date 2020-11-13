Bel-Air estate of late producer Hal Gaba goes for $18 million

In Bel-Air, a French-inspired estate owned by Hal Gaba — the late producer behind Concord Records and Village Roadshow Pictures — just sold for $18 million.

Gaba — who also founded media company Act III Communications and enjoyed a longtime partnership with sitcom creator Norman Lear — died in 2009. The property has been waffling on and off the market in the decade since, most recently listing at $26.5 million, records show.

The pedigreed property spans five acres above Stone Canyon Reservoir. Combining two parcels, it includes a mansion and two guesthouses that combine for 15,360 square feet, as well as a tennis court, swimming pool and cabana surrounded by manicured lawns, gardens and pathways.

1 / 10 The motor court. (Simon Berlyn) 2 / 10 The living room. (Simon Berlyn) 3 / 10 The wood-paneled library. (Simon Berlyn) 4 / 10 The loggia. (Simon Berlyn) 5 / 10 The pool. (Simon Berlyn) 6 / 10 The fountain. (Simon Berlyn) 7 / 10 The lawn. (Simon Berlyn) 8 / 10 The hedge-lined grounds. (Simon Berlyn) 9 / 10 The entry. (Simon Berlyn) 10 / 10 The French-inspired compound. (Simon Berlyn)

Approached by a dramatic courtyard with hedges, the main residence is designed for entertaining. Grand public spaces include an elegant living room, formal dining room, wood-paneled library, movie theater and rounded rotunda topped by a chandelier.

Five bedrooms and six bathrooms complete the floor plan. A loggia lines the backside of the home, descending to the pool and spa. Throughout the property, secluded nooks unfold to views of the sweeping landscape below.

Susan Perryman of Hilton & Hyland held the listing with Branden and Rayni Williams of Beverly Hills Estates. Mia Trudeau, also with Hilton & Hyland, represented the buyer.

Gaba served as president and CEO of Act III Communications and was also co-chairman of Village Roadshow Pictures, the film production company responsible for hits such as “The Matrix,” “Ocean’s 11,” “The Lego Movie” and “The Joker.”