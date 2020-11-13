Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Hot Property

Bel-Air estate of late producer Hal Gaba goes for $18 million

The compound includes a dramatic main house, two guesthouses, a swimming pool, cabana and tennis court across five acres.
(Simon Berlyn)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
In Bel-Air, a French-inspired estate owned by Hal Gaba — the late producer behind Concord Records and Village Roadshow Pictures — just sold for $18 million.

Gaba — who also founded media company Act III Communications and enjoyed a longtime partnership with sitcom creator Norman Lear — died in 2009. The property has been waffling on and off the market in the decade since, most recently listing at $26.5 million, records show.

The pedigreed property spans five acres above Stone Canyon Reservoir. Combining two parcels, it includes a mansion and two guesthouses that combine for 15,360 square feet, as well as a tennis court, swimming pool and cabana surrounded by manicured lawns, gardens and pathways.

1/10
The motor court.  (Simon Berlyn)
2/10
The living room.  (Simon Berlyn)
3/10
The wood-paneled library.  (Simon Berlyn)
4/10
The loggia.  (Simon Berlyn)
5/10
The pool.  (Simon Berlyn)
6/10
The fountain.  (Simon Berlyn)
7/10
The lawn.  (Simon Berlyn)
8/10
The hedge-lined grounds.  (Simon Berlyn)
9/10
The entry.  (Simon Berlyn)
10/10
The French-inspired compound.  (Simon Berlyn)

Approached by a dramatic courtyard with hedges, the main residence is designed for entertaining. Grand public spaces include an elegant living room, formal dining room, wood-paneled library, movie theater and rounded rotunda topped by a chandelier.

Five bedrooms and six bathrooms complete the floor plan. A loggia lines the backside of the home, descending to the pool and spa. Throughout the property, secluded nooks unfold to views of the sweeping landscape below.

Susan Perryman of Hilton & Hyland held the listing with Branden and Rayni Williams of Beverly Hills Estates. Mia Trudeau, also with Hilton & Hyland, represented the buyer.

Gaba served as president and CEO of Act III Communications and was also co-chairman of Village Roadshow Pictures, the film production company responsible for hits such as “The Matrix,” “Ocean’s 11,” “The Lego Movie” and “The Joker.”

Hot Property
Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

