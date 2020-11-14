Home of the Week: A one-of-a-kind Midcentury in Beverly Hills
There’s indoor-outdoor living, and then there’s the Holt House by Hal Levitt. The architect to the stars built this Midcentury gem in the 1960s, and it takes full advantage of the California climate with a series of common spaces built around a courtyard and a bridge that runs from the owner’s wing over the swimming pool into the living room. The 1.4-acre estate also tacks on a rooftop deck and guesthouse surrounded by lush gardens and mature trees.
The details
Location: 1163 Calle Vista Drive, Beverly Hills, 90210
Asking price: $26 million
Year built: 1962
Living area: 6,189 square feet, four bedrooms, seven bathrooms
Lot size: 1.43 acres
Features: Gated lot; long driveway; custom covered entry; walls of glass; high ceilings; dark terrazzo floors; open floor plan; spacious kitchen with wood cabinetry; recessed lighting; heated swimming pool; spa; city light views
About the area: In the 90210 ZIP Code, based on 30 sales, the median price for single-family homes in September was $4.518 million, down 27.1% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
Agents: Sevak Khatchadourian, Westside Estate Agency, (310) 300-0461
To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to jack.flemming@latimes.com.
Inside the homes of the rich and famous.
Glimpse their lives and latest real estate deals in our weekly Hot Property newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.