Hot Property: Lakers legend Derek Fisher lists home court in Tarzana

Longtime Laker Derek Fisher and his partner, Gloria Govan, are looking to score a deal in the San Fernando Valley. Their Tarzana home has surfaced for sale at $2.5 million, records show.

Fisher, who won five NBA titles with the Lakers, and Govan, who owns the Mexican restaurant chain Gorditos, extensively remodeled the place during their stay. The Mediterranean-style spot now boasts a sleek interior with arched doorways and designer fixtures across 6,566 square feet.

On the main level, a chandelier-topped dining area adjoins a living room under tray ceilings. The chef’s kitchen provides a burst of color with a bright blue tiered island topped by marble.

Upstairs, the owner’s suite opens to a scenic deck overlooking the long, landscaped backyard, complete with a swimming pool, dining patio and trampoline. A walkway cuts through the verdant space, leading to a guesthouse at the far end of the property.

Out front, the gated half-acre grounds are completed by a motor court with a trio of garages.

Jordan Cohen of RE/Max One holds the listing.

Fisher spent the majority of his career with the Lakers, winning three consecutive titles with Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal from 2000 to 2002 and rejoining the team in 2007 to win two more. The 46-year-old ranks second of all time in NBA career playoff games and currently serves as coach of the Los Angeles Sparks.

Rapper’s home comes with a recording studio

Grammy-nominated rapper Logic is trying to reason with the Calabasas housing market. His Tuscan-style retreat is up for grabs at $5 million — about $1.5 million more than he paid two years ago.

The price increase reflects a decent amount of work the rapper, whose real name is Robert Hall, put into the property. During his relatively short stay, he painted the once-gray living spaces a calmer shade of white and added a state-of-the-art recording studio with LED ceilings and custom built-ins.

Tucked behind gates in Mureau Estates, the property covers more than an acre. Lawns flank a long driveway in front, and out back, there’s a resort-style pool and spa, a pergola-covered courtyard and a patio wrapped in ivy. For entertaining, there are two grills, a custom Italian pizza oven, a fireplace and multiple dining areas.

Inside, dual chandeliers top an indoor-outdoor family room, and beamed ceilings touch up the chef’s kitchen. Another highlight comes in the double-height dining room — a voluminous, rotunda-style space with gallery walls and a fireplace.

Five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a breakfast nook, bonus room, movie theater, gym and two-story living room complete the 7,700-square-foot floor plan.

Logic, 30, released his first mixtape, aptly titled “Logic: The Mixtape,” in 2009. He put out three more before his debut studio album, 2014’s “Under Pressure,” was released by Def Jam Recordings. This year, he released his sixth and final studio album, “No Pressure,” before retiring from music to focus on being a father.

Mica Rabineau of Nourmand & Associates holds the listing.

MVP-worthy beach house

Former National League MVP Christian Yelich is hoping to score a sale this offseason, listing his modern Malibu beach house for $6.3 million.

The Milwaukee Brewers star paid $5.6 million for the glass-clad contemporary two years ago. He’s probably not going far, however; records show he picked up an empty lot in the ritzy Malibu enclave of Carbon Beach this year.

This cozy beach house fits three bedrooms, three bathrooms and a handful of designer living spaces in 2,500 square feet overlooking the ocean. Across three stories, there’s a living room with a fireplace, a stylish marble kitchen, a media room with a wet bar and a mezzanine.

The three-story home expands to a rooftop deck overlooking the ocean. (NearMap)

A circular glass elevator ascends to a spacious owner’s suite, office and massive rooftop deck with a spa. Ideal for entertaining, the scenic space includes multiple lounges and dining areas perched above the water.

A native of Thousand Oaks, Yelich was a standout at Westlake High School before being drafted by the Miami Marlins in 2010. The 28-year-old was traded to the Brewers in 2018 and soon became a star, winning most valuable player honors in his first season with the team, with which he’s made two All-Star appearances, won two NL batting titles and earned three Silver Slugger awards.

Yelich’s mother, Alecia Yelich, and Lisa Martin of Compass hold the listing.

From NBA bubble to Beverly Hills

Meyers Leonard is spending his offseason in style. The veteran big man, who reached the NBA Finals with the Miami Heat before losing to the Lakers, is renting out a Mediterranean-style villa in the Beverly Hills Post Office area for $35,000 a month.

The home, which was built in 2005 and last traded hands for about $3 million in 2013, sits on a quarter of an acre above Benedict Canyon.

Juliet balconies line the front of the house, and listing photos show a basketball hoop perched above the three-car garage. Inside, five bedrooms and six bathrooms are spread across 6,200 square feet.

Featuring a design palette of hardwood and imported stone, the two-story floor plan includes a gourmet kitchen, refrigerated wine cellar and an owner’s suite with a spa bathroom and steam room.

A trio of French doors open to the backyard, where a patio with a fireplace extends to a swimming pool and spa lined with privacy hedges. A few more Juliet balconies overlook the backyard and the mountains beyond.

Darlene Hutton of Compass held the listing.

After playing college ball at Illinois, Meyers was drafted by the Portland Trail Blazers in 2012 and spent seven seasons with the team before being traded to the Heat last summer. He averaged about 20 minutes per game this past season and started two games in the NBA Finals.

TV titan lists pedigreed retreat

So you think you can double your money in Bel-Air? Nigel Lythgoe, the TV mogul behind “American Idol” and “So You Think You Can Dance,” recently relisted his posh estate overlooking the Bel-Air Country Club golf course for $14.25 million.

That’s about twice the $7.48 million he paid for it through a trust a decade ago, property records show.

Once owned by “All in the Family” actress Jean Stapleton, the pedigreed property spans three-quarters of an acre and includes a 1930s residence and a two-story guesthouse. In between the two homes, a grassy backyard wraps around a swimming pool.

Traditional in style, the main house holds four bedrooms, seven bathrooms and a handful of elegant living spaces across 5,200 square feet. Fireplaces anchor the living room and formal dining room, and the whitewashed kitchen is centered by a dazzling wood island. Lythgoe remodeled the family room and wood-paneled library during his stay.

The spacious owner’s suite comes complete with a pair of marble bathrooms and a dressing hall lined with mirrored wardrobes. The guesthouse adds a living room, bedroom and bathroom.

Outside, there’s a trellis-topped dining terrace with a TV-mounted brick fireplace. Colorful tiered gardens descend down the hillside, leading to a bright red British-style phone booth tucked at the edge of the property.

A native of England, Lythgoe, 71, produced “Pop Idol” and “American Idol” before co-creating the dance competition show “So You Think You Can Dance,” which has won nine Emmy Awards and run for 16 seasons on Fox.

Bachir Oueida of Douglas Elliman holds the listing.