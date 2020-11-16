Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Hot Property

But wait, there’s more! Infomercial icon Ron Popeil lists Santa Barbara ranch

The 150-acre estate includes a main house, guesthouse, 800 olive trees and equestrian facilities such as a riding area.
(Eric Foot / Rafael Bautista)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
If you own a television, inventor Ron Popeil has probably sold you something — or at least tried to — in the past half-century. Over the years, the infomercial mainstay has marketed kitchen items such as the Chop-O-Matic, the Veg-O-Matic and the Showtime Rotisserie & BBQ.

Now, he’s trying to sell his Santa Barbara ranch, which just surfaced for sale at $4.9 million.

The bucolic estate sprawls across 150 acres in the hills above Santa Barbara, centering on an 1800s home with a pair of bedrooms and bathrooms. Other highlights include a two-bedroom guesthouse, swimming pool, warehouse and equestrian facilities such as horse stalls, pastures and a riding arena.

The property also serves as an olive oil farm with 800 olive trees that Popeil harvests and bottles each year.

Inside the main house, beamed ceilings top a living room with a fireplace, and a breakfast nook is tucked next to a rounded wall of windows. Decks and covered patios hang off the living spaces, taking in views of the verdant grounds below.

At the top of the property, seven miles of meandering trails wind up to the mountains above.

Popeil, 85, founded direct response marketing company Ronco in the 1960s and sold it in 2005 for $55 million. Famous for catchphrases such as “Set it, and forget it,” and “But wait, there’s more,” the salesman has also marketed the Dial-O-Matic, the Giant Dehydrator, the Beef Jerky Machine and the Electric Pasta Maker.

Records show he bought the property for $2.1 million in 2007.

Adam McKaig of Douglas Elliman holds the listing.

Jack Flemming

