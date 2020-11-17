Robin Williams’ scenic Bay Area home sells for $5.35 million

On a scenic perch overlooking the San Francisco Bay, the home of late actor Robin Williams just sold for $5.35 million. It listed about a year ago for $7.25 million, The Times previously reported.

Williams, who died in 2014, paid just over $4 million for the property through a trust in 2008, records show.

The Santa Barbara-style estate combines two lots in Paradise Cay, a small community nestled up against the water on the Tiburon Peninsula. Almost every single living space overlooks the bay, and out back, a massive deck adds a swimming pool, spa and dining patio.

1 / 15 The front. (Compass) 2 / 15 The great room. (Compass) 3 / 15 The dining room. (Compass) 4 / 15 The kitchen. (Compass) 5 / 15 The library. (Compass) 6 / 15 The family room. (Compass) 7 / 15 The office. (Compass) 8 / 15 The primary bedroom. (Compass) 9 / 15 The bathroom. (Compass) 10 / 15 The deck. (Compass) 11 / 15 A statue. (Compass) 12 / 15 The swimming pool. (Compass) 13 / 15 The dining area. (Compass) 14 / 15 The step-down lounge. (Compass) 15 / 15 The view. (Compass)

Advertisement

Past an exterior of stucco and clay tile, the floor plan features six bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms across 6,500 square feet, including an owner’s suite with a spa bathroom and steam shower.

French doors line a sunny living room with a fireplace. Across a single story, there’s also a formal dining room, tile kitchen, office and wood-paneled library.

Among the world’s most successful entertainers of his time, the comic rose to fame in the late 1970s with his starring role on the sitcom “Mork & Mindy,” a spinoff of the popular “Happy Days.” As a film actor, Williams is remembered for prominent roles in “Good Morning, Vietnam,” “Dead Poets Society,” “Hook” and “Jumanji.” He received six Golden Globe Awards, five Grammys and four Oscar nominations, winning one for 1997’s “Good Will Hunting.”

Penny Wright and Haley Wright of Team Wright in Marin of Compass handled both ends of the deal.