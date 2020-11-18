Amazon video head Mike Hopkins drops $5.75 million on Santa Monica fixer-upper

Mike Hopkins just picked up a project in Santa Monica. The Amazon exec, who was tapped to be the tech giant’s head of Prime Video and Amazon Studios earlier this year, has dropped $5.75 million on a single-story home in need of some work.

The lofty price tag is more about the potential; the property sits on a relatively large lot of about a quarter of an acre a couple blocks from the beach. The Amazon campus is a few miles away in Culver City.

Lined with privacy hedges, the long, thin lot includes a main home at the front of the property, a backyard with a swimming pool and a guesthouse tucked at the far end. Glass block windows and clerestories give the exterior some style.

1 / 7 The dining room. (Tyler Hogan) 2 / 7 The kitchen. (Tyler Hogan) 3 / 7 The living room. (Tyler Hogan) 4 / 7 The bedroom. (Tyler Hogan) 5 / 7 The backyard. (Tyler Hogan) 6 / 7 The exterior. (Tyler Hogan) 7 / 7 The lot. (Tyler Hogan)

Two sets of skylights brighten the living spaces, which include a galley-style kitchen and retro dining area with custom built-ins and black-and-white tile. The living room adds walls of windows and a fireplace set against a mirrored backsplash. Four bedrooms and four bathrooms complete the 2,910-square-foot floor plan.

After serving as Hulu CEO and chairman of Sony Pictures Television, Hopkins was named the head of Amazon’s video entertainment operations in February, replacing senior vice president Jeff Blackburn.

David Kramer and Andrew Buss of Hilton & Hyland held the listing. Charles Pence of Compass represented Hopkins.