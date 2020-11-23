Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Hot Property

Actor Josh Hutcherson sells Studio City home to songwriter Billy Walsh

Topped with solar panels, the single-story home ascends to the backyard with a kidney-shaped pool and pizza oven.
(Adrian Van Anz)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
“Hunger Games” actor Josh Hutcherson wasted no time shedding his Studio City home, selling the place for $1.899 million and finding a buyer after about two weeks on the market. That’s just $900 shy of his asking price, records show.

The buyer is Billy Walsh, a songwriter who’s penned tracks for artists such as Post Malone and the Weeknd, The Times has confirmed.

The place is a bit more traditional than the home Hutcherson sold in February, a treehouse-style Midcentury perched in Hollywood Hills. This property features tiered gardens that approach the gray-colored home, ascending to a covered front porch with whitewashed beams and string lights.

1/10
The living room.  (Adrian Van Anz)
2/10
The dining area.  (Adrian Van Anz)
3/10
The kitchen.  (Adrian Van Anz)
4/10
The bedroom.  (Adrian Van Anz)
5/10
The bathroom.  (Adrian Van Anz)
6/10
The brick walkway.  (Adrian Van Anz)
7/10
The swimming pool.  (Adrian Van Anz)
8/10
The entertainer’s backyard.  (Adrian Van Anz)
9/10
The covered front porch.  (Adrian Van Anz)
10/10
The exterior.  (Adrian Van Anz)

The beams continue inside, topping a dramatic living room with a wall of built-ins. In 1,706 square feet, there’s also a center-island chef’s kitchen, an open-concept dining area with a wine cooler, three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Covered in reclaimed wood, the owner’s suite features three closets and a remodeled bathroom.

Out back, a brick stairway climbs to an entertainer’s backyard perched above the property. It includes a kidney-shaped swimming pool and a pizza oven surrounded by a turf lawn and patio.

Besides the “Hunger Games” films, the 28-year-old Hutcherson is known for his film roles in “RV” and “Future Man.” Last year, he had a voice role in the Netflix animated series “Ultraman.”

Michael Bergin of Compass held the listing. Anthony Paradise of Sotheby’s International Realty represented Walsh.

Hot Property
Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times.

