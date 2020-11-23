Actor Josh Hutcherson sells Studio City home to songwriter Billy Walsh

“Hunger Games” actor Josh Hutcherson wasted no time shedding his Studio City home, selling the place for $1.899 million and finding a buyer after about two weeks on the market. That’s just $900 shy of his asking price, records show.

The buyer is Billy Walsh, a songwriter who’s penned tracks for artists such as Post Malone and the Weeknd, The Times has confirmed.

The place is a bit more traditional than the home Hutcherson sold in February, a treehouse-style Midcentury perched in Hollywood Hills. This property features tiered gardens that approach the gray-colored home, ascending to a covered front porch with whitewashed beams and string lights.

1 / 10 The living room. (Adrian Van Anz) 2 / 10 The dining area. (Adrian Van Anz) 3 / 10 The kitchen. (Adrian Van Anz) 4 / 10 The bedroom. (Adrian Van Anz) 5 / 10 The bathroom. (Adrian Van Anz) 6 / 10 The brick walkway. (Adrian Van Anz) 7 / 10 The swimming pool. (Adrian Van Anz) 8 / 10 The entertainer’s backyard. (Adrian Van Anz) 9 / 10 The covered front porch. (Adrian Van Anz) 10 / 10 The exterior. (Adrian Van Anz)

The beams continue inside, topping a dramatic living room with a wall of built-ins. In 1,706 square feet, there’s also a center-island chef’s kitchen, an open-concept dining area with a wine cooler, three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Covered in reclaimed wood, the owner’s suite features three closets and a remodeled bathroom.

Out back, a brick stairway climbs to an entertainer’s backyard perched above the property. It includes a kidney-shaped swimming pool and a pizza oven surrounded by a turf lawn and patio.

Besides the “Hunger Games” films, the 28-year-old Hutcherson is known for his film roles in “RV” and “Future Man.” Last year, he had a voice role in the Netflix animated series “Ultraman.”

Michael Bergin of Compass held the listing. Anthony Paradise of Sotheby’s International Realty represented Walsh.