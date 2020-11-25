Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Hot Property

Soap star Billy Miller’s rustic retreat asks $2.3 million in Hollywood Hills

Built in 1925, the hillside home includes two decks, a loggia and a tropical backyard with a bridge, koi pond and fire pit.
(Adam Latham)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Just above Hollywood Boulevard, a rustic Spanish-style haunt owned by Emmy-winning actor Billy Miller has surfaced for sale at $2.3 million.

Miller, who’s best known for his roles in the soap operas “The Young and the Restless” and “General Hospital,” dropped $2.05 million on the retreat three years ago, records show.

The 95-year-old abode dazzles from its hillside perch, boasting a bright orange exterior under a clay tile roof. Though the lot covers less than 5,000 square feet, it fills its space well; in addition to the 2,200-square-foot home, there are two decks, a loggia, a covered lounge with a TV and a tropical backyard with a lawn, fire pit and bridge over a koi pond.

The living room.  (Adam Latham)
The dining room.  (Adam Latham)
The kitchen.  (Adam Latham)
The family room.  (Adam Latham)
The spiral staircase.  (Adam Latham)
The office.  (Adam Latham)
The bedroom.  (Adam Latham)
The two decks.  (Adam Latham)
The dining deck.  (Adam Latham)
The view.  (Adam Latham)
The lawn.  (Adam Latham)
The covered lounge.  (Adam Latham)
The bridge.  (Adam Latham)
The fire pit.  (Adam Latham)
The hillside home.  (Adam Latham)

Arched doorways and hardwood floors touch up the split-level floor plan, tying the home to its Spanish roots. Other old-school accents include a living room with an original fireplace and a kitchen with a vintage stove and restored original cabinetry.

A spiral staircase leads downstairs, where a lounge opens to the bottom deck through French doors. Three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms complete the interior.

Sam Plouchart of the Agency holds the listing.

Miller, 41, won three Daytime Emmy Awards for his role as Billy Abbott in “The Young and the Restless” and received another nomination for “General Hospital.” More recently, he appeared in the dramas “Suits” and “Ray Donovan.”

Hot Property
Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

