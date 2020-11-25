Soap star Billy Miller’s rustic retreat asks $2.3 million in Hollywood Hills
Just above Hollywood Boulevard, a rustic Spanish-style haunt owned by Emmy-winning actor Billy Miller has surfaced for sale at $2.3 million.
Miller, who’s best known for his roles in the soap operas “The Young and the Restless” and “General Hospital,” dropped $2.05 million on the retreat three years ago, records show.
The 95-year-old abode dazzles from its hillside perch, boasting a bright orange exterior under a clay tile roof. Though the lot covers less than 5,000 square feet, it fills its space well; in addition to the 2,200-square-foot home, there are two decks, a loggia, a covered lounge with a TV and a tropical backyard with a lawn, fire pit and bridge over a koi pond.
Arched doorways and hardwood floors touch up the split-level floor plan, tying the home to its Spanish roots. Other old-school accents include a living room with an original fireplace and a kitchen with a vintage stove and restored original cabinetry.
A spiral staircase leads downstairs, where a lounge opens to the bottom deck through French doors. Three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms complete the interior.
Sam Plouchart of the Agency holds the listing.
Miller, 41, won three Daytime Emmy Awards for his role as Billy Abbott in “The Young and the Restless” and received another nomination for “General Hospital.” More recently, he appeared in the dramas “Suits” and “Ray Donovan.”
