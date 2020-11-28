Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Hot Property

Home of the Week: A coastal contemporary in the Palisades

The modern home in the Pacific Palisades' Via Bluffs.
The floating staircase and open-concept kitchen and dining area in the home designed by Antonio Tadrissi.
A step-down lounge area is kitchen-adjacent.
The kitchen island.
Walls of glass in the sunken lounge.
The dining area.
The owner's suite has a private deck.
A modern rectangular standing tub and floating vanity in the primary bathroom.
A floating staircase leads to a deck.
The theater room.
The home includes a 1,500-square-foot rooftop deck with ocean views.
The rear of the home, with pool.
A glass entryway and two-car garage.
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Even during the pandemic, it’d be tough to get bored inside this brand-new home perched in the Via Bluffs of Pacific Palisades. Designed by Antonio Tadrissi — the architect behind a few of Drake’s condos and a handful of international nightclubs — the modern digs pair materials imported from Italy with high-end amenities such as wet bars, a theater room, billiards room, wine cellar and gym. Above it all, a 1,500-square-foot rooftop deck overlooks the ocean.

The details

Location: 15213 De Pauw St., Pacific Palisades, 90272

Asking price: $11.995 million

Year built: 2020

Living area: 8,000 square feet, five bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

Features: 10-foot-tall smart door; atrium with skylight; dining area with floating fireplace; sunken lounge; private office; floating staircase; scenic owner’s suite with private deck; huge walk-in closet; ipe wood rooftop deck; swimming pool and spa; waterfall; outdoor lounge with TV

About the area: In the 90272 ZIP Code, based on 41 sales, the median price for single-family homes in September was $3.34 million, down 7.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Agents: Adam and Ally Jaret, Compass, (310) 562-4072

To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to jack.flemming@latimes.com.

Hot Property
Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

