Hot Property: NBA’s Paul Pierce shoots for $11 million in Calabasas

Retired NBA star Paul Pierce is shooting for a big profit in Calabasas, where his amenity-loaded mansion is on the market for $10.995 million.

Pierce paid $6.5 million for the property in 2009, a year after he won an NBA title with the Boston Celtics and took home Finals most valuable player honors.

The 10-time All-Star decked the place out during his decadelong stay, painting the exterior salmon and adding high-end amenities such as a bowling alley, wet bar and gym. Out back, he installed a green basketball court emblazoned with the Celtics logo.

Pierce changed up the interior as well, turning the tan living spaces white and renovating the movie theater and billiards room. Highlights across the massive 12,250-square-foot floor plan include a two-story foyer with a sweeping staircase, chef’s kitchen, great room and formal dining room under barrel ceilings.

Eight bedrooms and 10 bathrooms complete the two-story floor plan. Throughout the home, large doors and windows take in city and mountain views.

A second-story terrace overlooks a grassy backyard with a swimming pool, two spas, dining area and fire pit in addition to the basketball court.

Josh and Matt Altman of Douglas Elliman hold the listing.

A native of Oakland and standout at Inglewood High School, Pierce was a star at the University of Kansas before being drafted by Boston in 1998. During his 19-year career, he won a championship with the Celtics and scored 26,397 points, No. 16 in NBA history.

This is Howie did it

“Deal or No Deal” host Howie Mandel has hammered out a deal of his own, selling a newly built farmhouse in celebrity-favored Hidden Hills for $9.5 million.

Mandel and his wife, Terry, listed it for $10.5 million over the summer. The pair bought the property through a trust for $2.62 million in 2018 and got to work soon after, razing a humble single-story ranch and replacing it with a nearly 10,000-square-foot showplace loaded with amenities.

Finished earlier this year, the three-story mansion sits on 1.3 acres and draws the eye with a facade of gray panels and whitewashed stone. Inside, dramatic beams and floor-to-ceiling windows mark the open-concept living spaces.

In addition to traditional spaces such as a marble kitchen, formal dining room and indoor-outdoor living room, there’s a movie theater, glass-enclosed wine room and stylish bar. Six bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms, a gym and glass-enclosed office complete the floor plan.

A deck off the primary suite overlooks the backyard, and down below, a covered pavilion stretches out to the swimming pool and spa. At the far end of the property, there’s a dining gazebo with a fireplace.

Danielle Peretz of the Agency held the listing. Lee Mintz of Compass represented the buyer.

A native of Canada, Mandel appeared in the 1987 comedy film “Walk Like a Man” and the TV series “St. Elsewhere” before hosting the popular game show “Deal or No Deal.” In 2010, he joined “America’s Got Talent” as a judge.

Late star’s scenic home sells

On a scenic perch overlooking the San Francisco Bay, the home of late actor Robin Williams sold for $5.35 million. It listed about a year ago for $7.25 million, The Times previously reported.

Williams, who died in 2014, paid just over $4 million for the property through a trust in 2008, records show.

The Santa Barbara-style estate combines two lots in Paradise Cay, a small community on the Tiburon Peninsula. Almost every living space overlooks the bay, and out back a sprawling deck adds a swimming pool, spa and dining patio.

Past an exterior of stucco and clay tile, the floor plan features six bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms across 6,500 square feet, including an owner’s suite with a spa bathroom and steam shower.

French doors line a sunny living room with a fireplace. Across a single story, there’s also a formal dining room, tile kitchen, office and wood-paneled library.

Williams, among the most successful entertainers of his time, rose to fame in the late 1970s with his starring role on the sitcom “Mork & Mindy.” As a film actor, Williams is remembered for prominent roles in “Good Morning, Vietnam,” “Dead Poets Society,” “Hook” and “Jumanji.” He received six Golden Globe Awards, five Grammy Awards and four Oscar nominations, winning one for 1997’s “Good Will Hunting.”

Penny Wright and Haley Wright of Team Wright in Marin of Compass handled both ends of the deal.

Rocker finds a new stage

Poison frontman Bret Michaels is making moves in the Conejo Valley. A month after selling his Mediterranean-style home in Westlake Village, the rock star shelled out $4.8 million for a custom house in Calabasas.

His new place is a major upgrade, as the 6,000-square-foot home sits on half an acre with what Michaels calls “one of the best views I’ve ever seen in California.”

“This property was a unique find,” Michaels said. “When you walk in and look out almost any window, you get a view of the entire valley almost to the ocean.”

The home is in the guard-gated Oaks of Calabasas community, and for extra privacy, it boasts a second set of gates as well. Inside, two stories of living spaces pair wide-plank wood floors with white walls and clean lines.

His primary residence is in Arizona, but the Pittsburgh native said he keeps a second home here for the California lifestyle.

“California is alive. I’m an outdoor guy, so I have the opportunity to be outside year-round here,” said Michaels, adding that the friendliness and familiarity of the Oaks neighborhood — where he had lived before his place in Westlake Village — was also a big factor.

Out back, a covered patio extends to a spacious yard anchored by a resort-style swimming pool and spa. A dining pergola is perched at the edge of the property.

Marc Shevin of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties held the listing. Jordan Cohen of RE/Max One represented Michaels, whom he called a “dream client.”

Michaels co-founded Poison in the early 1980s, and in the decades since the metal band has released seven studio albums and sold more than 45 million records with hits such as “Every Rose Has Its Thorn,” “Nothin’ But a Good Time” and “Talk Dirty to Me.” The 57-year-old has also starred in the reality shows “Rock of Love” and “Celebrity Apprentice 3,” which he won.

Salsa singer tunes in to the market

Grammy-winning salsa singer Marc Anthony recently floated his waterfront home in Coral Gables, Fla., for sale at $27 million — or $8 million more than he paid for it two years ago.

He bought it from Hilda Maria Bacardi, the great-great-granddaughter of Bacardi founder Facundo Bacardí Massó. The rum heiress was originally aiming for even more than Anthony’s current asking price, at $27.26 million, but eventually trimmed the tag and sold it to the Latin music star for $19 million.

Anthony didn’t alter the home during his stay; it was built in 2016, so there weren’t many changes to make in the first place. At a colossal 17,000 square feet, the Amalfi Coast-inspired gem includes 12 bedrooms and 15 bathrooms across three stories.

A motor court wraps around a trio of palm trees at the front of the property. Across 1.3 acres, there’s also a heated swimming pool, spa, outdoor kitchen and a series of lawns and covered terraces. At the edge of the corner-lot property, a private dock with 480 feet of water frontage provides ocean access.

Inside, arched windows and doorways lend the living spaces a Mediterranean vibe. The main level holds an Italian kitchen and a long hallway lined with booth seating. Other highlights include a wine cellar, formal dining room and commercial elevator, as well as an impressive primary suite with a spa bathroom.

Anthony, 52, has won two Grammys and six Latin Grammys during his musical career, which began in the ’80s and has seen him sell more than 12 million albums. Last year, he released his 12th studio album, “Opus.”

John Parsiani of Cervera Real Estate and Anamaria Velasquex of Nexxos Realty hold the listing.