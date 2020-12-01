South Korean royals shell out $12.6 million for a Thousand Oaks palace

In Thousand Oaks, a lavish mansion fit for a king just sold to a prince. Crown Prince Andrew Lee and Princess Nana Lee of the imperial family of Korea just paid $12.6 million for a 20-acre estate in the Hidden Valley community, The Times has confirmed.

The mammoth sale takes the crown as the priciest home sale in Thousand Oaks this year, according to the Multiple Listing Service, beating out a Tuscan villa that traded hands for $10 million in February.

Lee, an entrepreneur who founded the VPN service Private Internet Access, is relatively new to the concept of royalty. A few years back, the Indiana native found out he was related to Yi Seok, a royal descendent of the Joseon dynasty, who went on to name Lee crown prince in 2018. The “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”-style saga was detailed by the South China Morning Post.

1 / 16 The 20-acre estate. (Simon Berlyn) 2 / 16 The 14,000-square-foot home. (Simon Berlyn) 3 / 16 The fountain. (Simon Berlyn) 4 / 16 The motor court. (Simon Berlyn) 5 / 16 The living room. (Simon Berlyn) 6 / 16 The family room. (Simon Berlyn) 7 / 16 The kitchen. (Simon Berlyn) 8 / 16 The dining room. (Simon Berlyn) 9 / 16 The bedroom. (Simon Berlyn) 10 / 16 The bathroom. (Simon Berlyn) 11 / 16 The back of the home. (Simon Berlyn) 12 / 16 The pool. (Simon Berlyn) 13 / 16 The spa. (Simon Berlyn) 14 / 16 The dining patio. (Simon Berlyn) 15 / 16 The view. (Simon Berlyn) 16 / 16 The French-inspired mansion. (Simon Berlyn)

His new place feels like a palace, centering on a French-inspired mansion of 14,000 square feet. Inside are seven bedrooms, 13 bathrooms and palatial living spaces outfitted with custom furniture, chandeliers and draperies. Other highlights include a double-island kitchen, wine tasting room, movie theater and gym.

Limestone walkways lined with magnolias intersect the verdant grounds outside, with landscaped lawns, handcarved fountains, a tennis court, infinity pool and spa. Multiple terraces extend from the back of the home, overlooking a dining patio and grounds dotted with vintage lampposts. Views stretch from the surrounding hills to the city lights below.

Tiffany Hu of Hilton & Hyland held the listing. Danny Ross and Karly Williams of Pinnacle Estate Properties represented Lee.

The home had been listed for $14 million, real estate records show.