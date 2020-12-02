Priscilla Presley sells Beverly Hills compound for $13 million

After nearly half a century in Beverly Hills, Priscilla Presley is moving on. The actress and former wife of rock legend Elvis Presley has sold her Spanish-style compound for $13 million, The Times has confirmed.

The estate surfaced for sale over the summer for the first time in over 45 years asking $16 million, but an October price cut brought the tag down to $14.5 million.

Gated and landscaped, the leafy retreat centers on a 1950s villa of nearly 9,000 square feet. It is surrounded by a series of gardens, lawns and terraces and includes amenities such as a swimming pool and tennis court.

A whimsical gate accesses a courtyard at the front of the home, which draws the eye with a bright yellow façade lined with ivy and topped with clay tile. The living spaces are rife with Spanish style, including exposed beams, arched doorways and ornate fireplaces across two stories.

Rich wood panels wrap around the library, and the formal dining room adds velvet drapes and a crystal chandelier. Elsewhere are seven bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms, including an owner’s suite with a private terrace.

Jonah Wilson of Hilton & Hyland held the listing. Peter Zimble and Dan Beder of Sotheby’s International Realty represented the buyer.

Presley, 75, was married to Elvis Presley for about six years and served as the chairwoman of Elvis Presley Enterprises. As an actress, she is known for her roles in “The Naked Gun” films and on the prime-time television soap opera “Dallas.”

Last year, she sold a Brentwood ranch for $3.8 million, records show.