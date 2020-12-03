Ryan Seacrest seeks $85 million for Beverly Hills estate he bought from Ellen DeGeneres

Ryan Seacrest is shooting for the stars in Beverly Hills. Eight years after buying a secluded compound from Ellen DeGeneres for $36.5 million, the TV host just listed it for $85 million.

The massive price hike is not only representative of the value of trophy estates skyrocketing over the years, but also of the work Seacrest put into the property. Listing photos show he updated the living spaces and added high-end amenities such as a massage room and media room.

Located just across the street from Franklin Canyon Reservoir, the contemporary compound covers about three acres and includes a 9,000-square-foot main house, two guesthouses, a pool house, detached gym and underground garage. Manicured lawns, gardens and dining areas dot the grounds outside, which feature a reflecting pond and swimming pool.

1 / 18 The main house. (Anthony Barcelo) 2 / 18 The ivy-covered exterior. (Anthony Barcelo) 3 / 18 The living room. (Anthony Barcelo) 4 / 18 The dining room. (Anthony Barcelo) 5 / 18 The breakfast nook. (Anthony Barcelo) 6 / 18 The sun room. (Anthony Barcelo) 7 / 18 The office. (Anthony Barcelo) 8 / 18 The massage room. (Anthony Barcelo) 9 / 18 The media room. (Anthony Barcelo) 10 / 18 The bedroom. (Anthony Barcelo) 11 / 18 The wood patio. (Anthony Barcelo) 12 / 18 The covered patio. (Anthony Barcelo) 13 / 18 The pool. (Anthony Barcelo) 14 / 18 The pool house. (Anthony Barcelo) 15 / 18 The pond. (Anthony Barcelo) 16 / 18 The gym. (Anthony Barcelo) 17 / 18 Aerial view of the estate. (Anthony Barcelo) 18 / 18 The gate. (Anthony Barcelo)

Advertisement

Exposed beams, skylights and chandeliers hang over the common spaces inside. There’s a living room lined with clerestories, formal dining room, open-concept kitchen, office, library and lounge with a wet bar. A window-filled sun room adds a grill and pizza oven.

In total, there are seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, including four bedrooms and six bathrooms in the main house. Spacious patios are nestled behind the home, descending to the scenic pool with city views perched at the edge of the property.

Seacrest, 45, is best known as the host of the singing competition show “American Idol.” He also co-hosts the morning talk show “Live With Ryan and Kelly” and hosts the radio shows “American Top 40” and “On Air With Ryan Seacrest.”

Around the same time he bought the place from DeGeneres in 2012, he sold a Mediterranean villa in Hollywood Hills for $11 million, The Times previously reported.

Advertisement

Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency holds the listing on the Beverly Hills property.