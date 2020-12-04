High-low: The priciest and cheapest homes in Manhattan Beach

Manhattan Beach might not see a $100-million sale anytime soon, but the South Bay city is still pretty expensive. The beach community’s 90266 ZIP Code regularly ranks in the 50 priciest areas in the country, and virtually zero single-family homes trade hands for under $1 million.

Cozy bungalows usually start at $1.5 million, and the massive mansions lining the Strand regularly list for more than $10 million. Here’s a look at the highest- and lowest-priced homes currently on the market in Manhattan Beach.

High: Spanning three stories on the Strand, Manhattan Beach’s most expensive home is found four blocks from the pier. An elevator navigates the sunny interior, which holds custom accents such as a leopardwood wet bar, a mahogany wine cellar and a private massage room. Two decks hang off the home’s upper levels, and a beachfront patio is tucked below.

Address: 1516 The Strand, Manhattan Beach, 90266

Price: $18.9 million

Specs: Four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in 4,953 square feet

501 36th Pl. (Russell D. Smith)

Low: The cheapest home in Manhattan Beach is a quaint bungalow a few blocks from the beach near Sand Dune Park. A bright blue exterior leads to relaxed living spaces with white walls and floors of hardwood and tile, but for those looking to switch things up, the property comes with renderings from Laney LA that would transform it into a slick modern abode.

Address: 501 36th Place, Manhattan Beach, 90266

Price: $1.369 million

Specs: Two bedrooms and one bathroom in 892 square feet