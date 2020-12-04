TV’s Ty Pennington flips Venice charmer onto the market

Ty Pennington, the Emmy-winning host behind “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition,” is offering up a house of his own. His remodeled spot in Venice just came to market for $2.8 million.

He stands to make a big profit if he gets his price. Records show he bought the property for $1.11 million in 2004.

Pennington, a longtime carpenter who found fame on the home improvement show “Trading Spaces,” put plenty of work into the house during his 16-year stay. Once a drab shade of tan both inside and out, the two-story home now boasts a bright blue exterior and crisp white interiors.

1 / 11 The two-story home. (Anthony Barcelo) 2 / 11 The living room. (Anthony Barcelo) 3 / 11 The dining area. (Anthony Barcelo) 4 / 11 The kitchen. (Anthony Barcelo) 5 / 11 The staircase. (Anthony Barcelo) 6 / 11 The bedroom. (Anthony Barcelo) 7 / 11 The bathroom. (Anthony Barcelo) 8 / 11 The family room. (Anthony Barcelo) 9 / 11 The sun room. (Anthony Barcelo) 10 / 11 The backyard. (Anthony Barcelo) 11 / 11 The exterior. (Anthony Barcelo)

Inside, he added bamboo floors in the living spaces, concrete countertops in the kitchen and a wraparound porch lined with porcelain tile. In the primary suite — one of three bedrooms — there’s an antique cast-iron tub.

Billed as a “contemporary Craftsman,” the 2,100-square-foot floor plan also features a living room with a decorative fireplace and a sunken family room overlooking the backyard — a landscaped space complete with a dining patio and koi pond.

Pennington, 56, won two Primetime Emmys for “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition,” which ran from 2003 to 2012. In the years since, his other hosting gigs have included “The Revolution,” “On the Menu” and “American Diner Revival.”

Patrice Meepos of Compass holds the listing.