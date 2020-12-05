Home of the Week: A jagged, striking structure in Santa Monica
About a mile from the ocean in Santa Monica, a brand-new home is shaking things up with a dazzling concoction of jagged lines and concrete finishes. The modern, blocky build features a massive wall of glass perched above the street, and inside, floating staircases navigate spaces with Italian tile, heated floors, skylights and smart home features. Out back, the landscaped patio tacks on a lap pool and spa.
The details
Location: 1767 Sunset Ave., Santa Monica, 90405
Asking price: $5.487 million
Year built: 2020
Living area: 5,400 square feet, four bedrooms, six bathrooms
Features: Landscaped walkway; high ceilings; polished concrete finishes; dining room with angled wood ceilings; kitchen with custom island; floating staircases; lofted office; wine cellar; media room; owner’s suite with private terrace; steam shower; outdoor fire pit; two-car garage
About the area: In the 90405 ZIP Code, based on 12 sales, the median price for single-family homes in October was $2.438 million, up 40.7% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
Agents: David and Anna Solomon, Douglas Elliman of California, (310) 279-7759
