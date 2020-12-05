Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Hot Property

Home of the Week: A jagged, striking structure in Santa Monica

The jagged, modern home is chock-full of custom spaces with polished concrete, heated floors, skylights, floating staircases and smart home amenities.  (Richard Horn)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
About a mile from the ocean in Santa Monica, a brand-new home is shaking things up with a dazzling concoction of jagged lines and concrete finishes. The modern, blocky build features a massive wall of glass perched above the street, and inside, floating staircases navigate spaces with Italian tile, heated floors, skylights and smart home features. Out back, the landscaped patio tacks on a lap pool and spa.

The details

Location: 1767 Sunset Ave., Santa Monica, 90405

Asking price: $5.487 million

Year built: 2020

Living area: 5,400 square feet, four bedrooms, six bathrooms

Features: Landscaped walkway; high ceilings; polished concrete finishes; dining room with angled wood ceilings; kitchen with custom island; floating staircases; lofted office; wine cellar; media room; owner’s suite with private terrace; steam shower; outdoor fire pit; two-car garage

About the area: In the 90405 ZIP Code, based on 12 sales, the median price for single-family homes in October was $2.438 million, up 40.7% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Agents: David and Anna Solomon, Douglas Elliman of California, (310) 279-7759

To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to jack.flemming@latimes.com.

Hot Property
Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

