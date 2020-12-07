Blockbuster producer Jerry Bruckheimer asks $16.5 million for Miami Beach penthouse

Jerry Bruckheimer, the prolific producer behind “Top Gun,” “Bad Boys,” “National Treasure” and “Pirates of the Caribbean,” is hoping for another hit in Miami Beach. The film and TV veteran has listed his oceanfront penthouse for $16.5 million.

The 6,000-square-foot spread combines two different condos, which Bruckheimer picked up separately in 2005 for $6 million and $6.7 million, records show. It sits atop Il Villaggio, a luxury complex overlooking the ocean in Miami Beach.

The home was designed by Andrée Putman, a French interior designer known for minimalist style. Her work is on full display here, as the showplace boasts simple, chic spaces with curving lines and walls of glass that take in views of the city.

Highlights include a grand living room, a scenic office, a bespoke wet bar and a custom kitchen with gray cabinetry. A sculptural staircase spirals downstairs, where translucent curtains descend from the ceiling and wrap around the bed in the owner’s suite. It’s one of three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms.

Above it all, an 8,000-square-foot rooftop deck takes in unobstructed views of the city and ocean. It boasts a plunge pool, sun deck and dining area.

Brett Harris of Douglas Elliman holds the listing.

Bruckheimer, 77, has produced scores of blockbusters including “Con Air,” “Armageddon,” “The Lone Ranger” and the upcoming “Top Gun” sequel, “Top Gun: Maverick.” In total, his productions have been nominated for 41 Oscars and won six. On the TV side, his credits include “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation,” “Cold Case” and “The Amazing Race.”

In 2018, he sold his architectural estate in Brentwood for $11.5 million. He’d owned the home for 24 years after buying it from former L.A. Mayor Richard Riordan in 1994, The Times reported.