Baseball’s Mike Moustakas fields offers for his Malibu condo

Cincinnati Reds slugger Mike Moustakas is selling an off-season spot in Malibu, listing the ocean-view condo for $1.5 million. The Southern California native spent $1.27 million on the place in 2014, records show.

Between winning a World Series title with the Royals in 2015 and being named AL Comeback Player of the Year two years later, the three-time All-Star still found time to update the home, adding fresh paint and new floors to the interior.

It’s the humbler of his two homes in Malibu; in 2018, he dropped $5.67 million on a two-acre spread with a Mediterranean-style home and guesthouse. This one covers just over 1,800 square feet with two bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms across two stories.

1 / 13 The condo. (Halton Pardee) 2 / 13 The dining area. (Halton Pardee) 3 / 13 The entry. (Halton Pardee) 4 / 13 The kitchen. (Halton Pardee) 5 / 13 The living room. (Halton Pardee) 6 / 13 The primary bedroom. (Halton Pardee) 7 / 13 The ocean-view balcony. (Halton Pardee) 8 / 13 The view. (Halton Pardee) 9 / 13 The backyard. (Halton Pardee) 10 / 13 The balcony. (Halton Pardee) 11 / 13 The back patio. (Halton Pardee) 12 / 13 The pool. (Halton Pardee) 13 / 13 The condo complex. (Halton Pardee)

Inside, living spaces offer neutral tones and hardwood floors. There’s a center-island kitchen, chandelier-topped dining area and living room that opens to a backyard with a Saltillo tile patio and grassy lawn.

Two balconies hang off the second story; one in front overlooks the neighborhood, and one in back takes in views of the ocean past Pacific Coast Highway and Broad Beach.

Moustakas, 32, was a standout at Chatsworth High School before being drafted by the Kansas City Royals in 2007, helping lead the team to a World Series title over the Mets in 2015. After a two-year stint with the Brewers, he signed a four-year deal with the Reds last December worth $64 million.

Tami Pardee and Amanda Subatis of Halton Pardee and Partners hold the listing.