Baseball’s Mike Moustakas fields offers for his Malibu condo
Cincinnati Reds slugger Mike Moustakas is selling an off-season spot in Malibu, listing the ocean-view condo for $1.5 million. The Southern California native spent $1.27 million on the place in 2014, records show.
Between winning a World Series title with the Royals in 2015 and being named AL Comeback Player of the Year two years later, the three-time All-Star still found time to update the home, adding fresh paint and new floors to the interior.
It’s the humbler of his two homes in Malibu; in 2018, he dropped $5.67 million on a two-acre spread with a Mediterranean-style home and guesthouse. This one covers just over 1,800 square feet with two bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms across two stories.
Inside, living spaces offer neutral tones and hardwood floors. There’s a center-island kitchen, chandelier-topped dining area and living room that opens to a backyard with a Saltillo tile patio and grassy lawn.
Two balconies hang off the second story; one in front overlooks the neighborhood, and one in back takes in views of the ocean past Pacific Coast Highway and Broad Beach.
Moustakas, 32, was a standout at Chatsworth High School before being drafted by the Kansas City Royals in 2007, helping lead the team to a World Series title over the Mets in 2015. After a two-year stint with the Brewers, he signed a four-year deal with the Reds last December worth $64 million.
Tami Pardee and Amanda Subatis of Halton Pardee and Partners hold the listing.
