Harry Gesner’s famed Flying Wing house aims for $8 million

Harry Gesner’s name will always be linked to his iconic Wave House, a curvy coastal home that hovers above the ocean in Malibu and served as the inspiration for the Sydney Opera House.

Another of the architect’s most notable works, however, just surfaced for sale across the city in the Hollywood Hills, where the Flying Wing house is up for grabs at $8 million.

Based on the form of a bird, the architectural gem was built by Gesner in the 1970s for Mike Hynes, a lumber mill owner who reportedly wanted the home to showcase his company’s wood. Gesner fulfilled Hynes’ vision, as the hilltop perch employs a structural system of wood poles and features living spaces loaded with lumber.

“It looks like a flying eagle about to take off from the mountains,” said listing agent Jason Oppenheim of Oppenheim Group and Netflix’s “Selling Sunset.”

Forty-five years later, the stunning abode still maintains its original flair thanks to a 2014 remodel by modern architect Dean Larkin. His renovation focused on letting the space take full advantage of the scenic setting, and he added a bevy of windows for better views, including a primary bathroom with pocketing walls of glass so the tub overlooks the city.

In addition, he installed an LED-lighted staircase, an updated entry with a water feature and — because the property lacked a yard — a green space created through a series of retaining walls.

It’s currently owned by the estate of Erick Morillo, a DJ who died earlier this year who produced music under the moniker Reel 2 Real. Morillo, whose hits included “I Like to Move It,” bought the home for $7.6 million in 2014.

The property got another face-lift over the last few months when Oppenheim oversaw some renovations through his concierge service, in which he fronts money needed for updates and is paid back at no interest when the property sells.

Oppenheim said he put more than $100,000 into the property, which saw him treat and stain the exterior wood, replace the lighting, update the audio-visual system, replace grass with turf and add landscaping and an herb garden.

“It’s a win-win because I want to list the property in perfect condition and don’t want any money left on the table,” said Oppenheim, who sold the house to Morillo back in 2014 and said that it remains his favorite house among all the properties he’s sold in his career.

Today, it holds four bedrooms and three bathrooms in about 4,500 square feet. It’s perched on its own promontory lot of about an acre with 300-degree views, parking for six cars and a variety of outdoor spaces. Lawns stretch along the side of the estate, and out back, there’s a spacious patio, dining area, outdoor kitchen and an infinity-edge swimming pool and spa with a recording studio tucked underneath.

The living spaces are sunny concoctions of wood and glass with a few splashes of brick. Highlights include a living room with a wet bar, an indoor-outdoor dining area and a sprawling second-story entertaining deck. An elevator navigates the two-story floor plan.